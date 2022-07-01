Gold Works USA – An Old Town Gem

By Bob Tagert

We started the Old Town Crier in 1988 and two years later David Martin opened Gold Works at 1400 King Street – it has been an Upper King Street icon ever since.

In 1983 Martin made his move to Alexandria and joined other jewelers at a co-op in Belleview shopping center near the Fort Hunt area specializing in jewelry design and repair. At the time, Martin was doing repair work for jewelers throughout the Washington, D.C. area. In 1989-90 he decided to go his own way.

These were the days when the west end of Alexandria was beginning to grow. More restaurants and businesses were renting the old warehouses and opening their doors. Martin worked hard to establish his reputation as a quality designer with exceptional repair work skills. As his business grew he continued his education by studying at the Gemological Institute of America, specializing in jewelry design, casting and stone setting.

At Gold Works, Martin has many custom rings that he has designed and is just waiting for the right customer to come in and select the perfect gem for the setting. To complement that one-of-a-kind ring, Gold Works also carries a large selection of stones and estate pieces.

As a jewelry designer one must master many skills – scientist, mediator, consultant and sculptor. David’s own personal background as a graphic illustrator in the fields of architecture, historical art and medicine has been invaluable as a jewelry designer. He began designing jewelry as he developed those illustrations into wearable art and miniature sculpture. Carvings he has done include alabaster, malachite, turquoise, marble and opal – all have become part of his unique, handmade jewelry. He will also inlay stones into wedding bands made of gold, white gold and yellow gold, as well as rings and pendants made of silver, platinum and bronze.

Not only is jewelry design a feature at Gold Works, but there is also a large selection of finished pieces available that incorporate animals and symbols, antiques, Celtic weavings, charms, and crests in engraved rings, cufflinks, earrings, and necklaces. Martin has even taken the crest of the City of Alexandria and converted it into cufflinks and earrings. Martin has also created pieces of some of Alexandria’s most popular properties and historical sites with St. Mary’s Church being the most popular.

After 32 plus years, Martin still continues to educate himself. He has learned to use Gemvision CAD Matrix, a software program used in jewelry design. This program speeds up the design process and gives a great visual throughout the design process.

David Martin has also been active in local business groups and was an original member of KSMET (King Street Metro Enterprise Team). His interest in the success of all of Alexandria is as important as his own success. Stop in to an Old Town original…David Martin and Gold Works.

Gold Works USA

1400 King Street

Alexandria, VA

703-683-0333

Goldworksusa.com

