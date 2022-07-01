On the Road

The OTC traveled to Eaton, Colorado last month. Pictured here are Tracy Hall-Unverzagt and her daughter Tremson Adlee sitting on their front porch catching up on the happenings in the DMV. Looks like they are getting a jump on celebrating our Nation’s birthday as well.

If you would like to have your photo featured in this space, grab a copy of the Old Town Crier and take it with you on your next adventure, snap a photo or three of you having some fun with it in hand and email it to office@oldtowncrier.com. Don’t forget to include information for the caption and your mailing address so we can send you a hard copy. Your photo will be featured on our site/blog as well as on our Instagram and Facebook pages.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

