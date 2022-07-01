Hot Times in the Harbor

By Susan Bounds

“A bawdy, boozy night of revelry that goes down easy.”

-Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide

The National Harbor’s Waterfront District premiere restaurant, Bond 45 and New York Producer Holly-Anne Devlin are happy to announce that Speakeasy At The Sunset Room – an all-in-one immersive mixology experience that combines the worlds of cirque, illusion, burlesque and musical theatre with an upscale cocktail flight – will open at the Sunset Room in National Harbor for a limited engagement this summer following a sold out run in New York City. Hailed as “deliciously decadent” (Newsbreak), and “dazzling, splashy, sexy, intoxicating” (NY Theatre Guide).

Enjoy the delectable delicacies of Bond 45, while being tantalized by the world’s hottest stage, cirque and burlesque stars. Each ticket for this magical mixology experience includes a flight of five cocktails and a delicious appetizer from Bond 45’s world class culinary team. Dinner and a Show packages which include a delicious three course meal at Bond 45 are also on offer. This is the perfect celebratory night for friends, couples, bachelorette parties, Girls Night’s Out and more!

Speakeasy is directed by Holly-Anne Devlin whose Broadway and Touring credits include Jersey Boys, Billy Crystal’s 700 Sundays and Bring It On The Musical, choreographed by Broadway’s Michael Fatica (Beetlejuice, Hello Dolly, Frozen) and features the top cirque, burlesque, and theatrical performers in the world including Broadway’s Annelise Baker (Jagged Little Pill) as Imogen; Madison O’Connor (The Radio City Rockette’s) as Amour; Nichelle Lewis (Hairspray) as Bessie Bourbon, Lauren Mary Moore as Fleur De Lis; international burlesque and opera singing sensation, Opera Gaga; star of Legendary on HBO Max Karma Stylez; Golden Clown of Monaco, international cirque star, Chen Lei, tap dancing sensation, Brian Davis (After Midnight); and Oscar at the Crown star, Jada Temple as the mistress of ceremonies, Madam Lulu; along with internationally acclaimed burlesque and variety artists, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love, MisSa Blue, Chrishon Jerome, Hayley Lampart (Kinky Boots), Barnaby Llewellyn and Peekaboo Pointe; “America’s Got Talent” contortionist, Aryn; All Star Cheerleader Charlee Shae, world renowned cirque artist Allison Schieler and special guest stars from Broadway will also make appearances throughout the run.

The creative team also includes New York favorites Liya Grigoryan as the evening’s Musical Director, costume designs by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Michael Powers, sound design by Emmy nominated, Ron Sinko, stage management by Laura West and Tyler Deleo and Josh Roberts on Drums and award winning jazz artist Tony Glausi on trumpet. Speakeasy is produced and managed by Kaleidoscope Immersive/Holly-Anne Devlin and Myles Nuzzi.

Step in to the world of Speakeasy where sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected!

ABOUT KALEIDOSCOPE IMMERSIVE

Their productions are created for the global community to enjoy. By incorporating cocktails, improvisational comedy, burlesque and contemporary spins on infamous tunes that live in the heartbeat of modern society, our events are accessible, celebratory and exactly what is needed in this ever-changing entertainment landscape.

ABOUT “SPEAKEASY”

Created by entertainment innovator and Broadway creative, Holly-Anne Devlin (Jersey Boys, 700 Sundays, Bring It On), Speakeasy first played as a feature film with cocktail delivery to sold out virtual audiences during the pandemic and featured celebrity guests Hazel Honeysuckle, Autumn Miller, Miss Miranda, Mike Peele, Dan Sperry, Big Will Simmons, artists from Cirque Du Soleil and many more creatives from New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The live version premiered in New York City in June 2021 and played to Sold Out Audiences at Bond 45 through the end of that year. @Speakeasytimessquare

A Note from Lani: Thank you to Susan Bounds of Bendure Communications for this contribution to my Harbor column. We are looking forward to seeing the show. Watch our Instagram and Facebook page for my thoughts on the performance.

