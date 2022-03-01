Annual Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning

By Timothy Wheeler

“Say goodbye to winter, only deck shoes we wear! Though the socks we burn leave a stink in the air!”

So reads the poem recited each year as hundreds of Annapolitans and visitors gather around a waterfront bonfire at the Annapolis Maritime Museum to burn their smelliest, winter-worn socks.

After a hiatus during the pandemic, the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning is back to celebrate the maritime culture of the Annapolis community and all things Chesapeake Bay. Join us on Saturday, March 19th from 12:00-4:00 PM as we burn our socks during the spring equinox. Tickets are now sold out for both General Admission and People’s Choice. Participants will enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, oyster shucking contests, family activities, and live music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and Naptown Brass Band. Beverages and other food will be available onsite for purchase. All of this takes place on the Museum’s waterfront campus overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, including complimentary boat rides and skipjack tours.

The sock burning tradition was started in the late 1970’s by local Eastport shipwrights who were fed-up with the winter weather. After an exceptionally cold, snowy season, a small group gathered to celebrate the coming of spring by burning their old socks and promising to forgo sock wearing until the cold weather returned.

Today, this quirky Annapolis tradition lives on at the Annapolis Maritime Museum at the Annual Oyster Roast & Sock Burning, where guests can take part in this decades-long tradition that welcomes both the spring and the Annapolis boating season.

“There is nothing more authentic and unique to Annapolis than the ritual of burning socks, started right here in Annapolis,” said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Museum. “This beloved event brings the community together and raises funds for our important environmental education programs, which serve over 12,000 students annually.”

Burn your socks my friend, the winter is done,

Tis time for boating, crabbing, and fun.

About the Annapolis Maritime Museum

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community on the area’s rich maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information, visit www.amaritime.org.

Annapolis Oyster Fest 2022

March 6th – 19th

Featuring local restaurants, local oysters, and local craft beer. The Maryland Oyster, a Maryland Seafood delicacy that goes perfectly with a craft beer.

​100 dozen oyster giveaway contest

Take a picture with oysters, post it to Facebook or Instagram using #AnnapolisOysterFest for a chance to WIN a dozen oysters!

Participating restaurants:

​Blackwall Hitch

Harry Browne’s Restaurant

​Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

​McGarvey’s Saloon & Oyster Bar

Paul’s Homewood Cafe

Severn Inn

Smashing Grapes

Stan and Joe’s Saloon

After the Annapolis Oyster Fest, we invite you to return to Annapolis to enjoy Annapolis Restaurant Week March 20th-27th with both dine-in and carry-out options.

