Publishers Notes February 2022

Well, here it is February. As I write this the last week of January, we are once again anticipating another winter storm this weekend. Guesses of accumulation range from a couple inches to possibly half a foot or more. January will give us more snow than we have seen for years.

If you are not out skiing or enjoying the snow, it is a good time to build a fire, grab a glass of Virginia wine and enjoy our February issue. Speaking of snow, our February Road Trip took us to Harrisonburg, Virginia close to Massanutten Ski Resort. While we were there they were making snow and have had natural snow the past couple of weeks. February also brings us Mardi Gras with Fat Tuesday falling on March first. With this in mind, we ventured into Del Ray to write about RT’s Restaurant for Dining Out. RT’s is Alexandria’s closest thing to New Orleans-style food. In Exploring VA Wines, Doug Fabbioli gives us some insight into the mind of a wine maker when it comes to planning for the future. If this cold weather has got you down and you want to get away, read about the new luxury eco-friendly resort on the southern coast of Dominica in Caribbean Connection. Timothy Wheeler gives us hope of oysters helping to clean up polluted rivers and the Bay in From the Bay. Grapevine columnist Matt Fitzsimmons takes us to Sweet Vines Winery and introduces us to Seidah Armstrong (Sadie to her friends), Virginia’s first Black female vineyard owner. Meg Mullery interviews one of Middleburg’s iconic residents, Vicky Moon, about her book Sylvia Rideout Bishop Had a Way With Horses! in Personality Profile. In Let’s Get Crafty, Timothy Long describes the Fish Market’s rise from a one beer pub to a craft beer destination and all sorts of tips for that Super Bowl gathering. Lori Brown Welch checks in with an update on her New Year’s resolutions in her popular column, Open Space, as only she can. Gallery Beat celebrates the life of Betty White. Lenny Campello and other local artists pay homage to this National Treasure. The National Harbor column brings us the lowdown on “The Year of the Tiger” and the incredible display in the Conservatory at the MGM. If you were born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 or 2022 you definitely should check it out.

The above and much more await inside these pages and we hope you find something that interests you and thank you for picking us up! Take some time out to attend the George Washington Parade on the 21st and celebrate all things Presidential this month. Don’t forget to acknowledge your loved ones on Valentine’s Day and last but certainly not least….celebrate Mardi Gras all month long! Laissez les bons temps rouler!

