Gal pals Tonya Meier (left) and Gail Armstrong – new fans of the Old Town Crier – picked up a copy on their “Girls Day Out” at Bluestone Winery in the Shenandoah Valley on a wintery afternoon. Tonya and Gail are local gals who just needed a little respite from husbands, kids, grandkids and the daily grind. Glad to know that the OTC could be part of their day!

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook