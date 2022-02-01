Coulibri Ridge – The Caribbean’s Coolest New Eco Resort

By Alexander Britell

A new luxury eco-resort is set to open this month on the island of Dominica. It’s called Coulibri Ridge, and it’s a significant addition to the southern coast of Dominica.

The resort is a dramatic design, set on a hillside with spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea and the neighboring island of Martinique. Coulibri Ridge has a total of 14 rooms, ranging from studios to duplex suites, all of which have views of Martinique and custom kitchens and furnishings. (Three of the suites have their own private plunge pools).

The property is set on a 200-acre site, with two pools, two dining rooms, a spa, a yoga pavilion, a conference room and property-wide, complimentary Wi-Fi.

It’s the brainchild of Daniel Langlois, a Canadian native who has been conceiving of the project for years. Langlois, a software entrepreneur, was responsible for some of the biggest developments in animation and special effects in the modern film industry, with his technology being used in films like Jurassic Park, among others.

The project has been in conception for several decades, with the idea of creating a self-sustainable, green resort.

And sustainability is the essence of the project. Most notably, the resort is completely off the grid, using solar energy as its main source of power.

That’s along with touches like the use of pure rainwater, filtered on site and stored in underground cisterns and even the urge of certified recycled teak furniture and kitchen cabinetry in all of the rooms.

Coulibri Ridge the latest addition to Dominica’s growing portfolio of luxury hotels, one that now includes Secret Bay, the Cabrits Kempinski and the Pagua Bay House, among others.

The opening of Coulibri Ridge is particularly well-timed, following this month’s launch by American Airlines of the first-ever nonstop flights from the United States to Dominica.

For more, visit CoulibriRidge.com.

Publishers Note: We are happy to partner with Alexander Britell, Founder and Editor in Chief of the Miami, Florida based Caribbean Journal and his staff contributing to the OTC and our Caribbean Connection Section. Check out the popular online magazine/website at caribjournal.com for valuable information on all fabulous travel options and things of interest in the Caribbean.

