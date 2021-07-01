By Lani Gering

Welcome to Market Place 2021!

This time last year we were feverishly trying to figure out how to navigate our local farmers markets. How is pre-ordering from our favorite vendors going to work? Which way do I enter the market since it is a “one-way” in and out situation? How do I know the produce is good if I can’t look at it up close? And on…and on. We are so happy to say that this summer we can shop like we did in the summer of 2019!

The month of July in our area can be pretty brutal between the heat and the excess humidity but it sure makes for some good produce. The sweet corn is in season, the tomatoes are actually ripening on the vine and the glut of yellow squash and zucchini is on the way!

In addition to the produce and flower vendors, the diversity of the other vendors at the markets is pretty impressive. From food stuffs (eggs, bacon, beef, fish, cheese, etc.) to high end jewelry; from products to pamper yourself and your pets; from high end art to note cards, the markets cover the gamut.

While not all of our area markets require vendors to peddle their “own” wares, the Del Ray and Old Town North Markets are adamant about this. This is an important component to me. I want to support the local guy who spends his/her money in his/her community in order to produce his/her products.

While the listing accompanying this piece may not be all inclusive since there are markets popping up all over the area, they are some of the most prominent in Alexandria. No matter where you are, we encourage you to support your local farmers and vendors and enjoy the bounty of your purchases!

Old Town Farmers Market

Market Square

301 King Street

Saturdays, 7 am – 12 Noon

Year Round

Alexandriava.gov/oldtownfarmersmarket

The Old Town Market is thought to be the one of nation’s oldest continuing markets operating since 1753. It is said that George Washington sent his products from Mount Vernon to be sold here. Today the plaza is a mecca for farmers and artists to sell their wares. The Market is a primary source for meats, dairy, fish, fruits, vegetables and flowers for all those who visit.

Del Ray Farmers Market

Corner of Mt. Vernon and Oxford Avenues

Saturdays, 8 am to Noon

Year Round

Delrayfarmersmarket.com

This market is strictly a producer grown market. Lots of fresh vegetables, fruits, fish and salmon, fresh mushrooms, baked goods, hard cider. Farmers are within a 150 mile radius of Alexandria. A non-profit is featured each weekend.

Old Town North Farmers & Artisans Market

Montgomery Park

901 North Royal Street

Thursdays, 3 pm – 7 pm

Year Round

Oldtownnorth.org/farmers-market

Alexandria’s favorite dog friendly market! The Old Town North Thursday Market is a “growers only” market with a focus on produce from small family farms and local artisans. Products sold at the market include fresh fruits and veggies from Virginia’s Northern Neck, Micro Greens from an urban farm, Empanadas, Fresh baked pastries with a European flair and much more.

Four Mile Run Farmers & Artisans Market

4109 Mount Vernon Avenue

Sundays, 9 am – 1 pm

Year Round

4mrmarket.org

This market offers fresh, nutritious food to people of all income levels and strives to reflect the diversity of Alexandria’s community. Local artisans display their arts and crafts as well

West End Farmers Market

4800 Ben Brenaman Park

Sundays, 8:30 am – 1 pm

Westendfarmersmarket.org

We love our market, our vendors and our customers in the community. Please come out and allow the West End to wow you with the wares of our wonderful vendors! Our market is also dog friendly unlike many others.

