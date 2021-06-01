by

YAHOO! The Gaylord Will Open July 1st

When I got the word from our friends at the Gaylord that the National Harbor location was finally opening back up after the year-long shut down due to the pandemic, I literally did a happy dance! The Harbor hasn’t been the same with the Resort being completely shut down. It is a “go to” place for locals as well as the many conventioneers that cross through their doors every year. Even though the facility was shut down, there was a bevy of activity inside while they renovated the rooms and added new attractions – to the tune of around 6 Million dollars as a matter of fact. Thanks to our friends in charge of the PR for the resort, the following info gives you a sneak peek into what it to come:

“Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center is once again ready to welcome guests to the Potomac River waterfront at National Harbor. Following $64 million in guest room renovations, the resort is prepared to open its doors and welcome visitors with totally re-designed guestrooms, Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” protocols, family-fun activities, river view yoga, a pop-up rooftop lounge and more. Guest reservations are now being accepted for overnight stays beginning July 1st.

All of Gaylord National Resort’s 1,996 guest rooms and suites have been fully renovated, offering a luxurious space for rest and relaxation. With décor inspired by the peaceful hues of blue found in the numerous bodies of water throughout the region, Gaylord National is perfectly positioned for a quick escape or one-of-a-kind vacation.

Summer celebrations start at the top with Replay at Pose Rooftop Lounge, an 80’s themed pop-up bar offering picture-perfect, over-the-top milkshakes like the boozy PB&J, and a snazzy collection of cocktails including a raspberry rose’ float. The wraparound rooftop bar will feature “Insta-worthy” environments, neon lights, retro arcade games and the best of 80’s music. A family-fun venue perfect for sweet treats and amazing views during the day, and a 21 and over trip back in time at night.

Hotel guests can begin their day with waterfront Sunrise Yoga, cool off in the hotel’s Junior-Olympic sized swimming pool and outdoor splash zone, or sip on a refreshing menu of summer cocktails. Kids of all ages will roar with delight traveling throughout the 19-story garden atrium in search of adventure on the new Wildlife Rescue – an augmented reality experience presented by bubly™. At the end of the day, guests will want to save time to enjoy the colorful Summer Lights Laser Show.

From July 1 – August 18, guests will also delight in the new #PotomacLights illuminated river walk. Visible from Pose Rooftop Lounge, Gaylord National’s garden atrium, and the Riverfront Plaza, the new walking tour will feature illuminated walk-through displays and twinkling lights along the Potomac River. The self-guided tour includes 11 locations where guests will discover shining exhibits including an illuminated puzzle, giant glow stones, a frame tunnel and lighting art.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome guests to our waterfront resort,” said Dan McKeon, Area General Manager. “The luxurious new guestrooms create a personal oasis from which guests can enjoy everything our resort, and National Harbor, have to offer. From our 24-meter lap pool and kids splash zone to our new augmented reality adventure and 19-story laser light show, guests never need to leave the property. But if they do, they will discover Gaylord National Resort is in the heart of National Harbor offering countless options for fun on water, on land, and in the air.”

Dining options abound at National Harbor, starting with Gaylord’s own Old Hickory Steakhouse. The revered restaurant, known for decadent premium beef, will be open Thursday through Sunday serving summer seasonal dishes and handcrafted cocktails. The resort’s Relâche Spa will also welcome hotel guests on Saturday and Sunday with seasonal services.

To allow guests to make “more” of their summer getaway, Gaylord is offering a new “Summer of More” package. Starting at $249, the package includes deluxe overnight accommodations for up to four guests per room, self-parking, early check-in and late-checkout – allowing guests more time to enjoy everything the resort and destination have to offer.

As the safety of its guests and STARS (employees) is of paramount importance, the resort’s summer events have been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and enhanced protocols.

To learn more about Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and book an overnight stay, room package, meeting or event, please visit gaylordnational.com.”

I am looking forward to walking through that big revolving door on July 1st and heading to the atrium to see what’s new! In the meantime, I am just going to enjoy the Salute to Sunset concerts on Saturday evenings and the Movies on the Potomac throughout the month of June. Yes….these popular events are back on track!