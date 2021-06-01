by

By Judy Eichner

Summertime…and the Livin’ Is Easy!

The music and lyrics George Gershwin wrote for his operetta Summertime are prophetic. The first line reads: “Summertime and the living is easy.” As the weather gets warmer and I spend more time eating outside, I find that most barbecued meat starts to taste the same. So I try “living easy” by serving the two recipes which are different, delicious and very easy.

Bea Roman’s Shrimp and Macaroni Salad

Ingredients:

-1 pound elbow macaroni, cooked according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water and set aside.

-1 ½ pounds medium size shelled and de-veined shrimp, cooked for about 3 minutes, drained and rinsed in cold water and set aside.

-6 hard boiled eggs, cooled and thinly sliced in rounds.

-1 or 2 cucumbers, seeds removed and thinly sliced in rounds.

-1 small onion very finely diced.

-2 medium, garden fresh tomatoes cut in pieces, or a package of grape tomatoes cut in halves.

-¾ cup of mayonnaise

-¼ to 1/3 cup of apple cider vinegar

-salt, pepper, and garlic powder

Put the diced onion in the bottom of a large ceramic bowl. Sprinkle lightly with kosher or sea salt. Add the tomatoes and toss with onion. Then add the cucumber and sprinkle lightly with garlic powder and a small amount of pepper. Add the sliced egg and toss again. Add the cooked macaroni and shrimp and toss thoroughly.

In a small, deep bowl combine the mayonnaise and the apple cider vinegar. Beat on low with a hand mixer. Be sure any lumps are incorporated and the mixture is very smooth. Pour over the macaroni, shrimp, etc. and mix well. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve cold with crusty bread.

If you omit the shrimp you can use the macaroni salad as a side dish.

Jim’s Roasted Vegetables

In a large flat pan, put washed and trimmed asparagus, zucchini, small tomatoes, string beans and any other vegetable you may like. Be sure the vegetables are in a single layer. Lightly salt. Pour some extra virgin olive oil over the veggies and with your hands rub the veggies back and forth so that each piece has some oil on both sides.

You can either roast them in the oven at 375 degrees until al dente, (about 15 minutes) or you can put the veggies on the barbecue (without the pan) and turn until the vegetables are browned and fork tender.

I hope you enjoy these two dishes, they are both a good way to start off the summer!