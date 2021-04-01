by

Streaming into Normalcy

Ashley Rosson

Now that we are slowly and hopefully coming out of this Pandemic and where we can get out of our houses more often, let’s talk about something that was there for us while we were hunkered down in our homes – streaming services. More and more people are switching out their cable subscriptions in favor of streaming service subscriptions including, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney +.

There are countless pros to streaming services, including getting to choose what to watch, the convenience of watching “on the go,” and being able to pause or cancel your subscription at any time. Another pro of streaming services is that with a more accessible catalog, you are sure to find something that you like. It’s also more convenient than ever to explore the different categories of streaming services and discover something new. For example, Netflix has algorithms that are designed to give you recommendations based on what you have previously watched. Since services like Netflix are so closely tied with social media and are made up by the majority of a younger viewership, they are ideal for creating a lot of exposure for shows and movies.

Shows specifically made for streaming services, such as Netflix’s original series Bridgerton, has garnered massive viewership. As noted by Elaine Low in Variety, Bridgerton had the most significant debut to date “with viewership from 82 million households in its first 28 days online.” These large audiences are not only bringing new and exciting stories into the spotlight, but they’re creating a sense of community, where these 82 million households have something in common. It’s an opportunity to engage in discussion and make new connections, all in the name of entertainment. Streaming services and the content on them create a sense of community, something the world needs more than ever. HBO Max, another streaming service, was showing movies that were being released in theaters at the same time, so instead of having to pay the now usual $12 movie ticket and sitting in a theater with a mask on, you were able to see the new releases in your home. I actually preferred this. Granted, nothing beats movie theater popcorn!

One disadvantage of streaming services is the overwhelming and ever-growing amount there are of them. It seems like every week there is a new streaming service that gets announced or released. This can be stressful when it comes to choosing which streaming services you want to subscribe to. Luckily, most services offer trial periods where you can see if you would actually use it. My husband and I currently subscribe to 8 different streaming services. If you haven’t read my column over the past few years, he and I are huge Pop Culture nerds, mainly based around comic books. So it seems to cover all our bases, we have to have several streaming services. I have often thought about cancelling cable, but then I think about how will I watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy? Guess I would have to break out the rabbit ears!!