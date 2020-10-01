by

By Genevieve LeFranc

The Beauty of the Brow

With an undeniable autumnal tinge in the air comes the reintroduction of all things we love about fall; your favorite pair of boots, that chunky knit scarf, and of course your newly adjusted fall beauty regime. Everything gets a bit bolder as we ease into the colder months, fashion and beauty alike. Rich berry hues on lips, striking dark shades on nails, and of course, the absolute must-have fall beauty accessory, natural, full, borderline-bushy eyebrows. Better than a new fall bag or a killer coat, a set of full brows are the ultimate statement accessory for framing your face this season.

While thick and full eyebrows aren’t necessarily a new trend in the beauty world, this season we are seeing a resurgence of the strong look on every celebrity, model, catwalk, and campaign. Whether your beauty model is the lovely and wholesome Brooke Shields, that badass babe Carine Roitfeld, or trendy fashion it-girl Cara Delevingne, there’s an inspiring look from nearly everyone on red carpets and in the magazines. The trend for bold, almost-androgynous brows has made its way from the catwalk to celebrities and now on the streets, so what’s stopping you?

Whether you’re naturally blessed with a prominent set of brows or you’ve over-plucked one too many times, there’s a product out there for you. Hide your tweezers, cancel your waxing appointment, and read on to find the best products for achieving the look of bold and beautiful brows at home. The look that’s all the rage this fall is not so much arched, tapered, and angled as we’ve seen from starlets in the past, but instead worn thick and straight across. There are a number of products available to achieve this look, and depending on how dramatic you’d like them there are a ton of products out there that work wonders. Remember, the key is application and blending!

While not everyone has natural eyebrows to rival Cara Delevingne’s, enhancing what you do have has become as much of a must as curling your lashes before mascara or using a lip liner before lipstick. Having your brows properly shaped, filling them in and setting them is now a makeup ritual everyone should learn stat!

To Grow: GrandeLash MD Eyelash and Eyebrow Enhancer

If you’ve been an over-plucker for years, you’re going to have to start by giving those sparse brows some much needed TLC to encourage regrowth. Try GrandeLash MD Eyelash and Eyebrow Enhancer. This serum enhances, repairs and lengthens eyelash and eyebrows in just 4 to 8 weeks. It has a clinically tested formula that contains natural herb and plant extracts to create an intense transformation by strengthening and increasing brow and lash density while adding moisture and infusing essential nutrients into the hair to restore health and encourage fuller and thicker hair growth.

To Groom: Tweezerman Pink Perfection Mini Brow Rescue Kit

Revitalize your beauty routine with this adorably bright color sensation collection from Tweezerman. Keep brows in check anytime, anywhere with this convenient, travel-sized brow essentials kit. Perfect size for that teeny evening clutch or your desk drawer. Complete with a mini slant tweezer, mini brow mousse, mini brow brush, and mini brow highlighter pencil.

To Tame: Mary Kay Brow Gel

This multitasking clear brow gel instantly tames unruly, curly brows or helps make short, sparse hairs stand out if you’re suffering through regrowth. I love the hold it offers without flakiness. Even better this gel conditions brows with a matte finish that keeps those suckers in place.

To Fill: Benefit Brow Zings

This eyebrow shaping kit is my personal favorite and honestly the secret to my polished look every day. This tiny little palette comes with all the tools you need for clean, smooth, perfectly defined brows. One side of the palette is soft, lightly-pigmented wax that defines and shapes brows, the other side a complementing setting powder to keep them looking flawless. The kit even comes with a discreet little tweezer for those just-noticed stray hairs, an angle brush, and a blending brush.