From the Bahamas to St. Lucia – The Islands Plan Their Reopening

For the last few months, we’ve been featuring Caribbean beaches to visit digitally; for the first time, we’re now able to include a handful of beaches you will soon be able to visit in person, as destinations like Aruba and Saint Lucia have already announced planned tourism re-openings.

Aruba has signaled its intent to reopen its borders for tourism as early as June 15, and now the destination has unveiled a stringent new health and safety program called the “Aruba Health and Happiness Code.”

The cleaning and hygiene program will be mandatory for all tourism-related businesses across the country, according to a statement from the Aruba Tourism Authority.

“As we prepare to reopen our borders, it is critical to evolve and innovate as a tourism destination to protect our local community and future travelers once they reach our shores,” said Danguillaume Oduber, Aruba’s Minister of Tourism, Public Health and Sport. “We want all visitors to feel reassured in traveling to our one happy island, knowing we worked together as a nation to implement the highest health and safety protocols through every step of their journey.”

The certification will include a seal of approval “displayed prominently on all tourism-related businesses.”

The program will begin at the airport, where the Aruba Airport Authority has been working to adapt its own practices for the return of tourists.

That will include new measures like screening, temperature checks, on-site medical professionals, social distance markers, mandatory PPE training for staff and other safeguards at the airport.

It’s not yet clear what specific requirements Aruba will have for inbound travelers; the first Caribbean destination to announce such a plan was Saint Lucia, which will require, among other conditions, a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

The Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association has launched a “Best Practices Guide” for hotels, which will have to change a number of their protocols, from adding plexiglass barriers at desks to using “digital” keys to contactless check-in.

One top Aruba resort, the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, has already announced a wave of new measures for health and safety, likely setting the standard for what we can expect on the island.

Aruba officials said the protocols would also extend to Aruba’s national parks and attractions; that will include a permanent ban of ATVs from protected areas.

For now, Aruba has said its reopening for inbound travel is scheduled between June 15 and July 1.

Delta has announced it planned to resume flights from Atlanta to Aruba in the second half of June.

“A formal announcement will be made in the coming weeks with the official reopen date,” the Aruba Tourism Authority said.

So from Aruba to Saint Lucia, here are five more Caribbean beaches to dream about — and start thinking about your return.

Marigot Bay, Saint Lucia It has long been called one of the most beautiful bays anywhere in the Caribbean, and the signature beach at Marigot Bay is reached by a very brief ferry ride that takes you to a sandy, palm-filled little paradise. Saint Lucia is the first Caribbean island to officially reopen, with plans to begin welcoming tourists (with entry requirements) on June 4.

Lochabar Beach, Long Island, The Bahamas The Bahamas is so much more than just Nassau and Paradise Island, and if you journey to the far reaches of the Out Islands you will discover a world of wonders. One of them is Long Island, home to this magnificent beach that’s got two major selling points: the sand is pink, and it comes with its very own blue hole just off the shoreline.

While The Bahamas has not yet announced a reopening date, beaches like this are the perfect inspiration for planning your next vacation.

Druif Beach, Aruba

While the island has a truly enviable collection of beaches like Eagle and Palm, we thought we’d highlight Druif, a laid-back, ultra-calm stertch of sand that’s all about lazing in the sun on endless afternoons.

Lindquist Beach, St Thomas

The USVI hasn’t officially confirmed its reopening, but it’s increasingly looking like sometime in June. That means you can start making plans for a summer trip to Lindqvist Beach, set on the east end of St Thomas and most famous as the scene of Hannah Davis’ wildly popular DIRECTV commercials. It’s set within the beautiful Smith Bay park, the facilities are tremendous and, well, the views speak for themselves.

Tropic of Cancer Beach, Little Exuma, The Bahamas

Yes, two Bahama beaches made this edition, and that includes the truly spectacular Tropic of Cancer Beach, a stunning crescent-shaped beach of blindingly white sand that sits directly on, you guessed it, the Tropic of Cancer latitude. The Bahamas’ brand of turquoise is truly in a class by itself.

