May Pets of the Month

Virtual adoptions are here at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria! To learn more about meeting your new best friend remotely and the other community services the AWLA is offering while observing best physical distancing practices, visit AlexandriaAnimals.org.

Valley Boy, Senior, Male Red-Eared Slider Turtle

My shell is about 6 inches wide, and I have the cutest cheeks you will ever see. I am a social and active boy! I love to sun bathe on my basking rocks during the day. I am looking for a family to feed me when I am hungry, keep my tank clean and warm, not interrupt my basking time and treat me like the King I am. If you think your home has room for a King like me, sign up for a virtual meeting!

Valley Boy’s photo courtesy of Dirty Paw Photography

Ariel, Senior, Spayed Female, Gray and White Domestic Shorthair

Like her namesake, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, this beautiful gray and white princess longs to be a part of your human world! Ariel is a super sweet senior who purrs when petted and revels in your attention and affection. She can be a little shy as she gets her sea legs in a new environment, so she will swim best in the calm waters of a quiet home. Ariel is ready to sail away to new lands with you, snuggling up for cozy cat naps on deck; fishing for pipe cleaners, feathers, or strings; and offering you oceans of love. Are you in the market for a co-Captain to help you navigate the tides of life? Chart a course to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria today to meet Ariel, your new first mate!

Ariel’s photo courtesy of Alison Lane Photography

Maya, Adult, Spayed Female, Black and White Pit Bull Terrier

Hello, everyone! My name is Maya. My joys in life are tummy time, rolling in the grass, and getting petted and snuggled by my favorite person. Sometimes, at first, I can be very excited and get a burst of energy, but then I’m calm; I know my cues for “sit” and “down” really well, and walk like a little lady on the leash, enjoying sniffing and just trotting along. I can be a little particular about my dog friends, so would love to be the only dog in my future home. And can get a bit energetic so might be a better match for older kids than younger kids. If you like a girl who’s the perfect mix of exuberant and sweet, I’m the one!

Maya’s photo courtesy of Alison Lane Photography