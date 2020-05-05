by

Are You A Good Mother?

What makes good mothers? It is a pertinent question whose answer cannot be contained within a few words. Mothers comprise of a bundle of emotions that sometimes defy reason. So this goes out to all the mothers who have kept awake all night with their sick toddlers in their arms, constantly uttering those compassionate words, “It’s OK honey, Mommy’s here.”

For all the mothers who run carpools and make cookies and sew Halloween costumes. And all the mothers who don’t.

For those who show up at work with milk stains on their dress and diapers in their handbags.

For those mothers who cannot restrain tears from trickling down their cheeks when they hold their babies for the first time in their arms; and for the mothers who give birth to babies they’ll never see.

For the mothers who gave homes to babies and gifted them a family.

For the mothers who yell at their kids who clamor for ice cream before dinner.

For the mothers who defy all odds just to watch her kid perform and repeat to themselves

“That’s my child!!”

For all the mothers who read “Goodnight, Moon” twice a night for a year, and then read it again. “Just one more time.”

For the mothers who taught their children to tie the shoelaces even before they started going to school.

For the mothers who incontinently turn their heads when they hear the word “Mom”

even though they know that their kids are nowhere around.

For the mothers who silently shed tears for their children who have gone astray.

For all those mothers whose heart aches to watch her son or daughter disappear down the street, walking to school alone for the very first time.

For all the mothers of the victims of school shootings, and the mothers of those who were involved in the shooting.

For the mothers of the survivors, and the mothers who sat in front of their televisions in horror, clinging to their child who just arrived from school safely.

So, this is meant for all the young and aged mothers, working mothers and housewives, married mothers and the single mothers, those with money and without and for those without whom life would have been insufferable. We wish you a Happy Mother’s Day!

-Author unknown