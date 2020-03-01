Publisher’s Notes

by

This last month we experienced rather nice weather for a February – good mixture of sun and rain with very little cold. I can deal with that but you never know what Mother Nature might throw at us in March. What we do have in March, however, is the most popular parade of the year, the St. Patrick’s parade on the 7th, daylight savings time goes into effect on the 8th, my birthday on the 14th, St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th and the first day of spring on the 19th.

Speaking of Irish, we are introducing McNamara’s Pub & Restaurant in Arlington in Dining Out and one of Old Town’s popular – and very witty – Irishmen, Paul Smith, at O’Connell’s, in Behind the Bar. Check out the Personality Profile this month and read about the making of a Rock & Roll photographer. In From the Blue Ridge Julie Reardon gives us a little history of Point to Point racing. We profiled a “Hot” new business venture in Business Profile with Hurricane Bob Yakeley at the wheel. In our Road Trip we give you a look at Hollywood, Maryland and their oysters as well as a few more entertaining stops. Lori Welch Brown enlightens us on Middle Age Madness as opposed to basketball March Madness in Open Space and Parker Poodle fills in for Sarah Becker with his “Read Across America Day” awareness piece in A Bit of History. We say goodbye to Nancy Bauer who has been penning Grapevine for us for over 2 years. Her 30th and final column appears this month. We will be welcoming Matt Fitzsimmons in April. Wishing Nancy all the best in her new endeavor.

I forgot to mention that we also have the “Ides of March” on the 15th. Check out some of the things that have happened on this infamous day in this issue. One of the ones that didn’t get a mention that was called to my attention was it was on this day in 1971 that CBS announced they were cancelling the Ed Sullivan show after 23 years. This…on the tails of dumping Red Skeleton and Jackie Gleason the month prior – a whole generation went into mourning.

On an upbeat note, congratulations to Bill and Caroline Bruder-Ross, owners of River Bend Bistro on winning best in class for both dessert and appetizer in last month’s annual Cherry Challenge Contest. Chef Ross has been a contender every year.

Time to get your Irish on, set your clocks up, get me a birthday present and commence with that spring cleaning and don’t forget to watch your back on the 15th!

Erin go Bragh!