January 2020 Pets of the Month

January 2020

Monroe, Senior, Neutered Male, Brown Tabby with White Domestic Short Hair

Hello, my name is Monroe. Some of my friends say I’m a very large cat, but I still consider myself lap-sized. Some of my friends also say that I am the most handsome cat they’ve ever met, but I suppose that subjective. However handsome or large you consider me to be, I’ll consider you my friend if you take the time to get to know me. I’m not a kitten who will rush over to you immediately but a reserved gentle-mow who will ask you how your day was and be a constant companion by your side. So what do you say? Am I the feline for you?

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=39666

Queen, Adult, Spayed Female, Brown Australian Shepherd Mix

Hi, everybody, meet Queen! Queen’s a pretty girl and gets a lot of compliments on her unique tail. She enjoys sniffing and loves to sing like a good hound. She’s also a robust and energetic young dog who would love a long walk or a romp in a yard. She settles down once she gets through her initial excitement, but would benefit from some instruction on loose leash walking. Once she settles down, she loves a good ear rub and is attentive and focused. Queen would prefer to be the true Queen of her castle and would like to be the only dog or kid in the home. Queen already has a beautiful sit and will work for hot dogs! Stop by the shelter and meet Queen today!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=38386

Pepper, Senior, Spayed Female, Black Domestic Short Hair

Petite Pepper promises pretty pouts and panther pounces. (Say that five times fast!) Our mature lady is looking for a soothing environment that allows her to relax and relish her family’s love. She is doing well on daily medication and knows a cat-savvy home can help her maintain this regimen. Peter Piper might pick a peck of pickled peppers, but this pleasant Pepper is the only pet you need to pick!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=40516

Phoenix, Adult, Neutered Male, Black and Tan Rottweiler

Phoenix is the perfect companion and the sweetest boy! He is up to play when you want to play, but knows when it’s time to relax and is perfectly happy laying by your side during movie night. He understands sit, and will do just about anything you ask of him for a treat! There is no doubt that this guy can learn some new tricks.

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=40067