On the Road with Ron Cunningham

Local Alexandrian, Ron Cunningham, took the OTC on his trip to Canada for his nephew’s wedding and took some time out to get this snapshot at the Cape Spear Lighthouse in St. John’s Newfoundland. This lighthouse was erected in 1836 and is the eastern most point in North America.

