December Alexandria Calendar of Events

by

Through December 31st

“The Journey to be Free: Self-Emancipation and Alexandria’s Contraband Heritage”

10 am to 4 pm

Admission: $3

Alexandria Black History Museum

902 Wythe Street

703-746-4356

alexandriava.gov/blackhistory

Alexandria’s Black History Museum’s newest exhibition, The Journey to be Free: Self-Emancipation and Alexandria’s Contraband Heritage, highlights the history of Alexandria’s contraband population (those who escaped slavery) during the Civil War. This 2014 exhibit returns in honor of the 5th anniversary of Alexandria’s Contrabands & Freedmen Cemetery Memorial dedication.

9th

George Washington Whiskey Festival

6 pm to 9 pm

Admission: $85 general admission; $225 VIP experience

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org

Join George Washington’s Mount Vernon for its new George Washington Whiskey Festival. Enjoy some of the finest spirits from Virginia craft distillers and other famous whiskey producers. Meet celebrated distillers and learn more about George Washington’s whiskey operations at Mount Vernon.

Fall Harvest Ball at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

8 pm to 11 pm

Admission: $45 per person

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

134 N. Royal Street

703-746-4242

alexandriava.gov/gadsbystavern

As the leaves changed and planting time came to a close, the social season in 18th-century Alexandria commenced with a ball. Experience this 1770s-style ball with live music, English country dancing, cash bar and seasonal dessert collation. 1770s attire or cocktail attire welcome. Not familiar with English country dancing? Gadbsy’s Tavern Museum will be offering Fall Harvest Ball dance classes leading up to the event. Tickets are available online at shop.alexandriava.gov.

16th

Torpedo Factory Art Center Anniversary Ball

7 pm to 10 pm

Admission: $60 through October 31; $75 beginning November 1

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

At Torpedo Factory Art Center’s Anniversary Ball, enjoy light fare and drinks, a retrospective showcase, guest presenters and live music. The night will feature the opening of 45: An Anniversary Exhibition in Target Gallery, honoring the legacy of the founding artists of the Torpedo Factory Art Center. The event will also premiere a new documentary on the history of the Torpedo Factory Art Center, directed and produced by Alexandria’s own Istrico Productions.

23rd

Alexandria Cider Festival

1 pm to 5 pm

Admission: $45 pre-sale; $55 at door

Lloyd House

220 N. Washington Street

703-746-4554

shop.alexandriava.gov

Enjoy a selection of ciders from more than 10 Virginia cideries. Ticket includes tastings, a souvenir glass, live music and fun fall activities. This event features a food truck and will take place outside.

City of Alexandria Tree Lighting

6 pm to 8 pm

Admission: Free

Market Square

301 King Street

703-746-5592

www.alexandriava.gov

Join Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and Santa Claus for the traditional opening of the holiday season as they light of the tree in front of City Hall. The program will feature a welcome by the Town Crier, a performance of “Santa’s Spectacular” by the Metropolitan School of the Arts, holiday carols from T.C. Williams High School Choir, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Find more fall events at visitalexandriava.com/fall.

ABOUT ALEXANDRIA, VA

Named the #1 Best Value U.S. Travel Destination 2018 by Money magazine, a Top 5 Best Small City in the U.S. 2018 by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and one of the South’s Prettiest Cities 2018 by Southern Living, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan feel and a walkable lifestyle—a welcoming weekend escape next to our nation’s capital. A nationally designated historic district founded in 1749, Old Town Alexandria is home to more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques alongside intimate historic museums and new happenings at the waterfront. At the heart of it all is bustling King Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of America. New restaurants tucked in to 18th– and 19th-century architecture still intact from the city’s days as George Washington’s hometown ignite historic and off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods as the waterfront district evolves with new energy. Learn more at visitalexandriava.com.