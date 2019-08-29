Alexandria September Events

by

6th through October 6th

Mirror Mirror Performance Series

Various dates and times

Admission: Free

Waterfront Park

1 King Street

703-746-5590

Waterfront Park comes alive with a series of original site-specific performances in conversation with the sound-responsive, interactive installation Mirror Mirror. David Schulman, who performs on amplified violin with live effects, has composed an original score to interact with Mirror Mirror to present with saxophonist Sarah Marie Hughes and vocalist Bonnie Lander. Orange Grove Dance is exploring movement and sound within and around Mirror Mirror. Their choreography explores both the installation’s and audience’s relationship to land and river to tap into deep relationships that communities have with the spaces they inhabit. Visit alexandriava.gov/arts for the full schedule and rain dates.

8th through October 13th

“Downton Abbey” at Lee-Fendall House Tours

Recurring weekly

Admission: $10 in advance

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

Explore the surprising connections between people and places of the world of “Downton Abbey” and those of the Lee-Fendall House through special “Downton Abbey”-themed tours of the museum this fall. The current owner of Highclere Castle, the real-world castle where the popular television program was filmed, is a direct descendant of the original owner of the Lee-Fendall House. Find out which of your favorite characters are based on members of the Fendall family. This event is free for members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.leefendallhouse.org

9th – 29th

“High Note” Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Colasanto Center

2704 Mount Vernon Avenue

Free & Open to the Public

Experience “High Note”, an art exhibit exploring the connection between music and the mind, at Del Ray Artisans. Music can unleash powerful memories, transporting us in space and time. Meet the artists, juror Britt Conley, and enjoy live music at the opening reception: Friday, September 6, 7-9pm. Also join us for a musical performance benefiting the nonprofit Friends of ROAM: Friday, September 20, 8-9:30pm. DelRayArtisans.org/event/high-note

14th through December 31st

Exhibit Opening: “The Journey to be Free: Self-Emancipation and Alexandria’s Contraband Heritage”

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $3

Alexandria Black History Museum

902 Wythe Street

703-746-4356

Alexandria’s Black History Museum’s newest exhibition, The Journey to be Free: Self-Emancipation and Alexandria’s Contraband Heritage, highlights the history of Alexandria’s contraband population (those who escaped slavery) during the Civil War. This 2014 exhibit returns in honor of the 5th anniversary of Alexandria’s Contrabands & Freedmen Cemetery Memorial dedication. The exhibition runs through the end of December 2019. Alexandria.gov/blackhistory

21st

Classic Car Show

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Alexandria History Museum

The Lyceum

201 S. Washington Street

703-424-5871

Co-sponsored by Packards Virginia and the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum, this Classic Car Show will feature a variety of Packards ranging from the 1930s to the 1950s as well as other “orphan” vehicles that are invited to register as well. Packard was a luxury automobile manufactured in Detroit, Michigan, between 1899 and 1956, and orphan cars are any marque of vehicle built by an out-of-business manufacturer. The Packard Club is dedicated to the advancement of the maintenance, preservation, authentic restoration and use of Packard motor vehicles. This event is free and open to the public. www.packardsva.org

21st & 22nd

17th Annual King Street Art Festival

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

King St. from Washington St. to Union St

Historic King Street in Alexandria, Virginia, from Washington Street to the waterfront, is transformed into an outdoor art gallery with original fine artwork by more than 200 artists from around the country. Enjoy live music and interactive art activities, as well as The Art League’s Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Torpedo Factory Art Center’s 2nd Annual Beer & Wine Torpedo Garden Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. visitalexandriava.com/artfest

28th

78th Historic Alexandria Homes Tour

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: $40 in advance; $45 day of tour

Old Town Alexandria

703-683-5544



The Twig’s 78th Historic Alexandria Homes Tour provides the opportunity to tour 18th and early 19th-century homes in Old Town and learn of their historic pasts. Enjoy an autumn stroll through homes that highlight the area’s continuing evolution as a vibrant, livable community. Tickets can be purchased in advance at thetwig.org/homes-tour, the Alexandria Visitor Center at 221 King Street or The Twig Thrift Shop at 106 N. Columbus Street (beginning September 3). The tour will also feature a raffle and prizes. All proceeds benefit Inova Alexandria Hospital.

28th

“Downton Abbey” Movie Release Party at Lee-Fendall House

1 to 4 p.m.

Admission: $25 adults; $15 youth

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

Celebrate the release of the “Downton Abbey” movie at an ancestral home of the current Lord Carnarvon of Highclere Castle, the real-world “Downton Abbey.” Uncover the connections between “Downton Abbey” and the Lee-Fendall House and find out which of your favorite characters are based on members of the Fendall family. Enjoy refreshments, test your knowledge of “Downton Abbey” in our trivia contest, learn the ins and outs of antique tableware, explore the house through a scavenger hunt and discover plenty of photo opportunities throughout the house and grounds. leefendallhouse.org