Alexandria September Events

6th through October 6th
Mirror Mirror Performance Series
Various dates and times
Admission: Free
Waterfront Park
1 King Street
703-746-5590
Waterfront Park comes alive with a series of original site-specific performances in conversation with the sound-responsive, interactive installation Mirror Mirror. David Schulman, who performs on amplified violin with live effects, has composed an original score to interact with Mirror Mirror to present with saxophonist Sarah Marie Hughes and vocalist Bonnie Lander. Orange Grove Dance is exploring movement and sound within and around Mirror Mirror. Their choreography explores both the installation’s and audience’s relationship to land and river to tap into deep relationships that communities have with the spaces they inhabit. Visit alexandriava.gov/arts for the full schedule and rain dates.
8th through October 13th
“Downton Abbey” at Lee-Fendall House Tours
Recurring weekly
Admission: $10 in advance
Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden
614 Oronoco Street
703-548-1789
Explore the surprising connections between people and places of the world of “Downton Abbey” and those of the Lee-Fendall House through special “Downton Abbey”-themed tours of the museum this fall. The current owner of Highclere Castle, the real-world castle where the popular television program was filmed, is a direct descendant of the original owner of the Lee-Fendall House. Find out which of your favorite characters are based on members of the Fendall family. This event is free for members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.leefendallhouse.org
9th – 29th
“High Note” Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery
Colasanto Center
2704 Mount Vernon Avenue
Free & Open to the Public
Experience “High Note”, an art exhibit exploring the connection between music and the mind, at Del Ray Artisans. Music can unleash powerful memories, transporting us in space and time. Meet the artists, juror Britt Conley, and enjoy live music at the opening reception: Friday, September 6, 7-9pm. Also join us for a musical performance benefiting the nonprofit Friends of ROAM: Friday, September 20, 8-9:30pm. DelRayArtisans.org/event/high-note
14th through December 31st
Exhibit Opening: “The Journey to be Free: Self-Emancipation and Alexandria’s Contraband Heritage”
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $3
Alexandria Black History Museum
902 Wythe Street
703-746-4356
Alexandria’s Black History Museum’s newest exhibition, The Journey to be Free: Self-Emancipation and Alexandria’s Contraband Heritage, highlights the history of Alexandria’s contraband population (those who escaped slavery) during the Civil War. This 2014 exhibit returns in honor of the 5th anniversary of Alexandria’s Contrabands & Freedmen Cemetery Memorial dedication. The exhibition runs through the end of December 2019. Alexandria.gov/blackhistory
21st
Classic Car Show
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission: Free
Alexandria History Museum
The Lyceum
201 S. Washington Street
703-424-5871
Co-sponsored by Packards Virginia and the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum, this Classic Car Show will feature a variety of Packards ranging from the 1930s to the 1950s as well as other “orphan” vehicles that are invited to register as well. Packard was a luxury automobile manufactured in Detroit, Michigan, between 1899 and 1956, and orphan cars are any marque of vehicle built by an out-of-business manufacturer. The Packard Club is dedicated to the advancement of the maintenance, preservation, authentic restoration and use of Packard motor vehicles. This event is free and open to the public. www.packardsva.org
21st & 22nd
17th Annual King Street Art Festival
Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
King St. from Washington St. to Union St
Historic King Street in Alexandria, Virginia, from Washington Street to the waterfront, is transformed into an outdoor art gallery with original fine artwork by more than 200 artists from around the country. Enjoy live music and interactive art activities, as well as The Art League’s Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Torpedo Factory Art Center’s 2nd Annual Beer & Wine Torpedo Garden Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. visitalexandriava.com/artfest
28th
78th Historic Alexandria Homes Tour
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission: $40 in advance; $45 day of tour
Old Town Alexandria
703-683-5544
The Twig’s 78th Historic Alexandria Homes Tour provides the opportunity to tour 18th and early 19th-century homes in Old Town and learn of their historic pasts. Enjoy an autumn stroll through homes that highlight the area’s continuing evolution as a vibrant, livable community. Tickets can be purchased in advance at thetwig.org/homes-tour, the Alexandria Visitor Center at 221 King Street or The Twig Thrift Shop at 106 N. Columbus Street (beginning September 3). The tour will also feature a raffle and prizes. All proceeds benefit Inova Alexandria Hospital.
28th
“Downton Abbey” Movie Release Party at Lee-Fendall House
1 to 4 p.m.
Admission: $25 adults; $15 youth
Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden
614 Oronoco Street
703-548-1789
Celebrate the release of the “Downton Abbey” movie at an ancestral home of the current Lord Carnarvon of Highclere Castle, the real-world “Downton Abbey.” Uncover the connections between “Downton Abbey” and the Lee-Fendall House and find out which of your favorite characters are based on members of the Fendall family. Enjoy refreshments, test your knowledge of “Downton Abbey” in our trivia contest, learn the ins and outs of antique tableware, explore the house through a scavenger hunt and discover plenty of photo opportunities throughout the house and grounds. leefendallhouse.org
