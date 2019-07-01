On The Road

July 1, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Former Alexandria residents who transported themselves to Kitty Hawk took the OTC on their latest adventure. Here with Bogie, their favorite bartender on the Viking ship Forseti, Charlie and Sandi Collum share the OTC with all on board. The Collums spent three weeks in France recently aboard two Viking longships and they always make it a point to make friends with the bartenders. This couple aren’t just good looks – they know who the important people are on board.

Filed Under: Featured Post, On the Road, Pets, Places, & Things
