How to Grow Corn Poppies – Six Easy Steps

Corn poppies, (Papaver rhoeas), also known as Flanders poppies, field poppies or Shirley poppies, are hardy annuals with vividly colored, papery red, pink or white blooms that rise above lacy foliage. The fuzzy stems reach heights of 2 feet and more at maturity. Easily grown by seed, corn poppies are often planted by state highway departments for spectacular displays of color along roadsides across the nation. Corn poppies are beautiful as cut flowers and the dried seed pops add interest to dry floral arrangements.

Step 1

Plant corn poppy seeds directly on top of cultivated soil. In mild climates, plant the seeds in late fall or early spring when soil temperatures are between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Corn poppies thrive in full sunlight and rich, well-drained soil. If the soil is poor, incorporate 2 to 3 inches of compost or manure prior to planting.

Step 2

Water corn poppies when the top of the soil feels dry. Saturate the root zone thoroughly, as shallow waterings promote a shallow root system. For best results, water by hand with a hose or use a drip system to keep the foliage as dry as possible. If you use a sprinkler, water early in the day so the foliage has time to dry before evening. Soggy soil and damp foliage place the plant at risk of rot and fungal diseases.

Step 3

Spread 1 to 2 inches of mulch around the plants in the spring. An organic mulch such as shredded leaves or dry grass clippings keeps the roots cool, conserves moisture and prevents the growth of weeds.

Step 4

Apply a balanced liquid or granular fertilizer if newly emerging foliage has a yellowish appearance. Use the fertilizer in accordance with label recommendations. As a general rule, poppies require no supplemental fertilization if granular fertilizer or compost are incorporated into the soil at planting time.

Step 5

Pinch off flowers as soon as they begin to fade. This process, called deadheading, prevents the plants from setting seed too early. Remove the bloom, along with the stem, down to the next leaf.

Step 6

Remove all seedpods at the end of the season if you don’t want the poppy to self-seed. If you want poppies next spring, allow a few pods to remain on the plants.

Things You Will Need:

-Compost or manure

-Garden hose or drip irrigation system

-Mulch

-Balanced liquid or granular fertilizer

