On The Road

Lucia Coffey, soon to be Mrs. Chris Pearmund, relaxes near the beach at Placenia, Belize on a pre-honeymoon trial excursion. This photo was very fittingly taken on Valentine’s Day. Along with this photo Chris muses, “Alexandria to Belize…the oceans connect but they are worlds apart.”

Pearmund is the proprietor of Pearmund Cellars and managing partner of Effingham and Vint Hill Wineries in Northern Virginia. His wineries have been featured several times over the years in the Grapevine Column of the OTC.