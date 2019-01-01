by

ProDen PlaqueOff® Dental treats

We normally don’t endorse any products of any kind but these ProDen PlaqueOff® Dental treats for cats and dogs were pretty impressive. We tested them on our 12 year old tuxedo kitty, Tramp, and gave the pooch treats to friends who have a cool pooch, Darby, who has breath and plaque problems. Both of these products professed to provide an easy complement to ordinary oral hygiene.

The kitty treats are formulated with an algae that is clinically proven to help support normal oral hygiene and are highly palatable, fuss-free treats for felines that are supposed to eliminate bad breath and fight plaque. They are grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free – contain 100% natural and sustainably harvested sea kelp, harvested along the North Atlantic coast. They are available in 60g suitable for any type of cat. MSRP $9.99

Tramp says: “For an older kitty I am lucky that I haven’t had major dental issues, however, I loved the way these treats tasted. It was very easy to “brush my teeth” each morning and hopefully by doing so I have prevented any future problems.”

The pooch versions are supposedly the only bones on the market containing PlaqueOff™, a powder which helps promote superior dental health with a 100% natural and environmentally sustainable kelp ingredient. They are also grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free and made in the USA with natural ingredients. They are marketed as very easy to blend and digestible and suitable for dogs all sizes (from 10 pounds and up). They are available in four flavors: meat-free Vegetable Fusion, Chicken & Pumpkin, Turkey & Cranberry, and Natural Bacon. MSRP $17.99

Darby’s human told us: “I just wanted to let you know that Darby just finished the last of the Plaque-Off that you kindly gave to us over Thanksgiving. She’s only a mid-size breed (about 35 lb) so we’ve been dividing each one into two (they have a handy line scored down the middle making them easier to snap into two pieces). First things first, she loves them. She sits by the cupboard where we keep them at the same time every night until I (always at her service) duly oblige. The second piece of good news is that they’ve definitely had a positive health impact. While the plaque is still visible I definitely think that it’s on the retreat. Her breath is the biggest change – noticeable improvement on that front! Summary: we’re very likely going to continue buying them.”