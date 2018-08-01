Behind the Bar: Gregory Dreher

by

Gregory Dreher

Bond 45

149 Waterfront Street

National Harbor

301-839-1445

Bond45.com

Gregory serves the Bond 45 Cup Cocktail for Two

House-made pineapple infused vodka, passion fruit nectar, lime juice, agave & habanero tincture

How did you get started in the bartending business?

My first month in the service industry landed me managing/bartending a Honduran restaurant in Leesburg, VA. It was formally known as Chimole. Oddly enough my friend/boss’ mom owned the place and needed me to fill in after a family emergency.

What is your biggest bartender pet peeve?

Since my first couple days at Chimole, I’d have to say the thing that drives me craziest when bartending is the lack of acknowledgement some people give when sitting at a restaurant…Like, how can I help you if you don’t look at me or leave a little room for chit chat…HELP ME, HELP YOU…Isn’t that why we’re all here??

What is the best/worst pickup line you’ve over heard at the bar?

You know, I’d have to say the best pickup line I’ve heard is still reverse psychology. I’ll tell you, you don’t want me, I’m a bad guy, and for some reason, it always works, smh. Reverse psych is the way to go!

What is the cleverest thing a customer has done to garner a FREE drink from you?

While I think the most unattractive romantic gesture is wanting free stuff, you shouldn’t flirt and simultaneously be nudging at handouts… Seems needy. Just letting your natural personality and sense of community come out at a bar is always the best way to grab a drink on the house. That’s really what bars are for, sharing a meal/drink/perspective with a couple of strangers as opposed to sitting at a table. The connectivity to one another gravitates to each bar attendee.

If you could sit down and have a drink with anyone past or present, who would that be?

Tupac or Marley…

If I had to pick just one, Tupac probably would be my first choice in people to grab a drink with. His perspective, and influence at such a young age could serve to be revolutionary in our current life and times. But I feel the same about Marley too. He just didn’t drink since he is a Rastafarian, so Pac would probably be a little more fun at a bar!

Gregory is behind the bar Thursdays through Sundays.

If you would like to see your favorite mixologist profiled in this space, send contact information to office@oldtowncrier.com