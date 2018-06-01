Publisher’s Notes June 2018

by

It looks like spring has finally decided to stay. Starting off the week with three days of rain was a little much but it did rid us of some of the pollen that has plagued many of you. I do, however, hope that the 80’s will hang around for a few months before the high 90’s of August arrive.

Speaking of nice weather, check out the Dining Out column for some of our favorite places for a good meal and al fresco dining. Miriam Kramer takes us on a ride “on the hurtling comet of Robin William’s life and career” as she reviews the new book, Robin in Last Word. Peggie Arvidson gives some advice to new Grads in Spiritual Renaissance. Our Road Trip this month takes us to the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay and the Town of North Beach. They have a lot going on in June, so the time is right for a road trip to one of the closest sandy beaches to Old Town. Lori Welch Brown is doing double duty this month as she celebrates our “Four Fathers”…a look inside the life of 4 local dads…in the Personality Profile. Ron Powers revisits Mick Jagger, the legendary front man of The Rolling Stones in High Notes. Lori Welch Brown addresses social media in a social world in her popular column, Open Space. In A Bit of History, Sarah Becker looks at hemp over the generations and how Mount Vernon has planted an industrial cultivar of hemp on their 4 acre farm. This and much more awaits in the following pages.

We can’t forget about all those dads out there – here’s wishing you all a great Father’s Day. You might want to take a look at the “manly” recipe in the Let’s Eat column and put that pork roast on the menu for the big day.

Take some time out for yourselves and get out there and enjoy the weather while it lasts!