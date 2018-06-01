Behind the Bar: Kyle McNeely

by

Kyle McNeely

Blossom Cocktail Lounge

MGM Grand Casino

101 MGM National Avenue

National Harbor

BlossomMGM.com

Kyle conjures up the Nellie Blossom – Grey Goose Vodka, Cherry Blossom Tea, Pomegranate, Lemon, Rose Syrup shaken and topped with Champagne and a Fresh Orchid Garnish

How did you get started in the bartending business?

My fraternity in college would frequent the local bars and it always seemed like it would be something fun to do, and still yet make money.

What is your biggest bartender pet peeve?

Snapping fingers and yelling. Bartenders definitely see everyone and we keep mental notes of who is next. So…I appreciate those who are more patient.

What is the most “clever” line anyone has used on you to get a FREE drink?

There really hasn’t been a most “clever” line, however, there is the most used line – “it’s my birthday, I get a free shot right?” To which I respond “what did you get me for my birthday?”

What is the best or worst pickup line you have overheard at your bar?

Best: Excuse me, you owe me a drink…..Because when I looked at you, I dropped mine.

Worst: I don’t have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out?

Tell us about an interesting encounter you have had with a customer(s).

A few years ago while working at a club downtown, a guest – who I hadn’t seen all night – came up to the bar and asked for two wine glasses. While I was looking around for the glasses, I asked my fellow bartenders if they had sold a bottle of wine. They all responded no! I went back and asked the guest why she needed the glasses since no bartender had sold any bottles tonight. Without hesitation she pulled out a full bottle of wine from her purse!!! “No worries, I brought my own!”

If you could sit down and have a drink with anyone in the world, past or present, who would it be?

MILA KUNIS! Because before she made it into fame, she was just a regular bartender! I’m sure we have a lot in common and it doesn’t hurt that she’s easy on the eyes!

Kyle is behind Blossom bar from 1 – 9 pm most days of the week. Be sure to treat yourself to a couple hands of video poker while you are at the bar!

