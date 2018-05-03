From the Publisher

by

By Bob Tagert

As I write these notes on April 25th, it is 56 degrees and has been raining and overcast for three days. It seems like spring will never get here and stay. It brought a full frontal assault a week or so ago but was beaten back by winter the next day. Read about it in Road Trip. In Personality Profile you will meet Emro from the Boardwalk Plaza in Rehoboth and learn about his predecessor. In Last Word you can get Miriam Kramer’s take on James Comey’s new book A Higher Loyality. It is with deep regret that Jeff McCord will no longer be writing the Caribbean Connection. He and his wife Martha have already moved back to their native Virginia. Read about his last thoughts of the island and people he had grown to love. Love City…St. John Strong! We hope to find another writer in St. John to continue a ten- year tradition. In Gallery Beat read about the involvement of American University’s Katzen Art Museum’s involvement with the city’s art scene and artists. In A Bit of History read about entrepreneurial women beginning with Margaret Brent of Alexandria. Check out our annual features honoring our mothers and our military.

Last month we lost a good friend in Alexandrian Tim Geary. President of Clarke and Sampson Insurance, Tim has been a presence and a force in Alexandria for years. He was also a soul of Rehoboth Beach where he owned a beach house. His love of Alexandria and Rehoboth was undeniable. His favorite picture of his beach hung in his Rehoboth home with the caption, “Is this a great beach, or what?!”

“Was Tim a great man, or what?!” Rest in Peace friend.

Here is hoping that by the time you are reading this that spring really has arrived! Remember your mom on Mother’s Day and remember our military on Memorial Day!