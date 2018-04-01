It’s………SHOW TIME!
The Annapolis Boat Shows, an events management company that produces four in-water boat shows and coordinates many boating educational programs, announces its 2018 spring sail and power boat show schedule.
“For the past few years, we have strived to make our boat shows more interactive and fun. We have added boating classes, experiential programming, and lessons for the beginning sailor,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “Our goal is to improve the tried and true boat show shopping experience while expanding in-show maritime activities.”
“Our shows include grand prize giveaways, seminars, on-board classes, boat demo rides, and an optional VIP Experience all designed to introduce people to the boating lifestyle. These new and expanded programs have proved so successful that the company is dedicated to continue expanding these offerings in 2018,” said Jacobs.
Spring boat shows are just around the corner. Either sail or power, there is no better place to plan a family summer vacation on the water. Always guaranteed to be a fun outing with friends exploring sailboats of all styles and sizes in downtown Annapolis or climbing aboard hundreds of powerboats on Kent Island. For seasoned boaters or soon-to-be boaters, these are the boat shows not to miss.
The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will run April 20th-22nd. The show features Cruisers University and First Sail Workshops. There are sailing lessons, live music, entertainment, tasting venues, and a demo dock to see all the new water activities and toys.
The Bay Bridge Boat Show, featuring more than 400 powerboats up to 75 feet in length, is an exciting annual springtime in-water boat show held in Stevensville, MD at the Bay Bridge Marina. As one of the largest spring boat shows north of Florida, this show traditionally marks the beginning of the boating season on Chesapeake Bay and is eagerly anticipated by fisherman and family boaters throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The Bay Bridge Boat Show is open April 27th-29th.
Tickets and detailed information available at AnnapolisBoatShows.com
