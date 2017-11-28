by

Fishing for Holiday Gifts?

Here is my annual gift guide! Shopping for anglers is frustrating; but for the person on the receiving end, there’s a guaranteed stint in the return line! Choose gifts for on and off the water!

With New Year resolutions just around the corner, the Hoka One One Clifton 4 is the latest addition to the award-winning Clifton line, meeting the toughest goals. Day or night (3M reflective material) Clifton 4 is light and cushy. HOKAs are known for cushioning and an upgraded foam package ensures consistent cushioning through the life of the shoe. If looks could run, the Clifton would set records. Cool designs for road or casual Friday. Breathable mesh upper wicks away moisture and odor. Styles for men and women. hokaoneone.com

Slipping into something more comfortable, sport sandal maker TEVA created Ember Moc. Part sneaker, part sleeping bag, Ember Moc is a shoe in for traveling feet at the airport, feet slipping around the house, stepping out to get the paper, or even at the campground. The easy-on shoe features a collapsible back that allows feet to slide in while the heel rebounds for slipper like comfort in an outdoor leisure shoe. The polyurethane sockline/footbed delivers comfort, recovery and rebound. teva.com

Socks matter. Smartwool knows feet are gender specific. Women’s feet generally have a narrower profile. Smartwool Women’s PhD Outdoor Medium Crew socks use two elastics allowing for greater stretch and recovery to keep socks in place. Moisture is managed with mesh ventilation zones for breathability. Medium cushioning absorbs impact with Smartwool’s Indestructawool technology for durability in high wear areas with the comfort of the Virtually Seamless toe. smartwool.com

Smartphones ring and gloves come off. Not anymore! NEW Tap-KnitTM Technology from HANZ Extremity Wear, known for waterproof socks and gloves, answers the call with a grip on smart phones. NEW HANZ WATERPROOF TAP-KNIT TOUCHSCREEN GLOVES also work with touchscreen fishing depth finders! In addition, functional gripper dots facilitate grip. Comfortable and breathable, HANZ waterproof gloves and socks are ideal for fishing, golf or everyday wear! hanzusa.com

Keeping cool doesn’t mean being wrapped in chemicals. Coolcore, hypoallergenic fabric with UPF 30+ sun protection, has received awards for its patented line of cooling fabrics, available in many clothing lines from several outfitters. Coolcore mechanically engineers moisture-wicking that lasts the life of garments, unlike chemical barriers that wash out. Activated by moisture and sweating, the Men’s Interval Long sleeve tee manages and distributes body heat. It cools rapidly through regulated evaporation. A reflective logo makes the Interval Tee safer at night. Features side zippered pocket and thumb hole openings. coolcore.com

Legendary fishing clothing maker AFTCO introduces their NEW Vista Performance ¼ zip Midweight Polyester Microfleece. This pullover is a cool weather performer. Durable Water Finish keeps the mist away. Staying sharp, Vista is easy to clean with AFGUARD stain release fabric. For persons on the go, Vista’s active fit is comfortable with a ¼ zip front. Reflective logos make this perfect for cool morning, daytime or evening activities. Zippered chest pocket for convenience. aftco.com

Don’t reflect upon the suns glare! World famous Maui Jim sunglasses PolarizedPlus2® technology protects eyes from glare and harmful UV rays revealing and enhancing vivid colors in detail. Kanaio Coast sunglasses feature SuperThin Glass for the best optics and are 20% thinner and lighter than standard glass. Lightweight nylon frames and saddle-style fixed bridge with embedded nose pads provide comfort and stability with 3 color options: Blue Hawaii a blue mirror coating, warm tint HCL® Bronze and neutral Grey. mauijim.com

Under Armour has redefined fishing pants with Fish Hunter Cargo Pants, built with UA Storm Technology to repel water while remaining breathable. Resistant to salt, chlorine and fading, Fish Hunter Cargo Pants feature technology to prevent odor-causing microbe growth. Under Armour’s signature stretch-engineered waistband and articulated knees for added durability provide comfort with limitless mobility. Pockets everywhere; hand pockets, back pockets, low-profile cargo pockets & right-side knife pocket. underarmour.com

Award winning outdoors writer, Robert Montgomery has gone to the dogs. After stealing his heart, his rescue dog Pippa inspired him to compose a collective of dog tales mindful of the value of pet rescues. Some will make you laugh…others will bring back warm feelings. A great read for all dog lovers. Pippa’s Journey at amazon.com.

Gift certificates are great. Online, catalog and brick and mortar stores are loaded with outdoors gifts. But the best gift of all is time on the water. Find a buddy, a spouse and especially a child, and go fish!

Potomac River Bassing in DECEMBER

Target hard cover near drops as fish prepare to head into their winter holes. Use spinning rods and downsize to GAMMA 6-pound test Edge fluorocarbon either as a main line or use 15-pound test GAMMA Torque braid with 6-pound test leader. Reels with smooth drags are important, like the Quantum EXO.

Drop shot, shaky head, and split shot are the best bets. Use a Mustad 1/0 Mega Bite hook along with a 3/16-ounce Water Gremlin BullShot weight for drop shots and split shots. MIZMO makes a BarbWire head that keeps baits in place and increases hooks ups with 5-inch Doodle worms. MIZMO also makes great 3-inch grubs and tubes. Use 1/8-ounce heads for both. Also break out the Punisher hair jigs with matching chunks. Use slow horizontal presentations. Soak soft plastics and jigs in Jack’s Juice garlic bait spray.

Also time to tie on Silver Buddy lures. Use ½ ounce on 10-pound test GAMMA EDGE on casting reels like very light QUANTUM EXOs on KVD Quantum spinnerbait rods with enough tip flex for casting and hook-setting backbone.

Mann’s Loudmouth II cranks on 10-pound test EDGE work along warmed surfaces. Go deeper with Lucky Craft LC RTO 1.5 DD. Use shad patterns in clearer water or sunny days, craws otherwise. On the warmest days, try suspending Pointer 78 jerkbaits when water reaches 50 degrees.

Author Capt. Steve Chaconas is Potomac bass fishing guide & contributing writer for BoatU.S. (BoatUS.com) Potomac River reports: nationalbass.com. Book trips/purchase gift certificates: info@NationalBass.com.