Product of the Month: Skinerals Californium Sunless Bronzer

Skinerals Californium Sunless Bronzer

$27.99

What they Say:

Most people have little time to spend outside lying around tanning, and many others live in regions that don’t provide such luxuries. This leads to pale, dull-looking skin. There’s something about a tan that rejuvenates your tone, giving you a nice gorgeous glow.

With the Californium Sunless Bronzer, you can maintain your tan while on the go. The great thing about this product is that it’s made with many organic and natural ingredients, making it a better alternative to those that are made up of potentially harmful chemicals.

WHO SHOULD USE IT?

Skineral’s Organic Californium Sunless Bronzer is designed for all skin types and ideal for bronze healthy skin, without without exposing it to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. After each use, your skin will be left smoother, fresher and toned. We only use premium natural plant-based oils, essential oil blends, fruit and plant extracts.

BENEFITS:

Tanning your skin isn’t always quick or easy, especially when you’re constantly on the go. Some even use it for touch ups in between professional salon visits. A lot of the bronzers on the market today leave you with an unnatural orange tint and tanning beds have been tied to radiation and cancer development, especially when used religiously.

Self-tanning products like Californium Sunless Bronzer offer a safer solution. Our foam formula is light as a cloud and dries quickly. You’ll never have to worry about streaks, funky odors or unevenness. Skinerals Californium Sunless Bronzer is an organic and natural blend of the following ingredients:

Organic Aloe Barbadensis

DHA (skin colorant)

Erythrulose (skin colorant)

Organic Indian Gooseberry

Organic Acai Berry

Glycerin

Organic Fig Extract

Organic Goji Berry Extract

Vitamins A,C,E

Green and White Tea

Our Take:

This self-tanner actually performs like it says above. We used it for a month and followed the instructions to the letter. I think that is the key to making it work. Be sure to order the applicator mitt! The only thing that we found is that while it doesn’t initially have that funky scent that other tanners we have tried, it does come through for a few minutes when a second application is applied.