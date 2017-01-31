Urban Garden

by

By Jimmy Deaton

One of my New Year’s resolutions this year is to make the garden even more pollinator friendly and for good reason. Just recently, the bumble bee was listed as an endangered species, becoming the first wild bee in the continental United States to gain federal protection. This breaks my heart because I have found bumble bees to be very social insects. Every year, Angie and I always have one that hangs out around the deck, and whenever we are outside he/she just loves to hover around us, probably chatting up a storm although we can’t tell. I’m sure it’s not the same one year after year, but it’s nice to see that they have the tendency to being friendly.

So what do we do to protect them? And not just the bumble bee, but other bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects? The ones that pollinate the plants that provide us with food and hunt and destroy the bad insects that wreck unwanted havoc in the garden.

Well….follow these simple steps to create a pollinator-friendly landscape around your home and/or workplace:

Use a wide variety of plants that bloom from early spring into late fall. Help pollinators find and use them by planting in clumps, rather than single plants. Include plants native to your region. Natives are adapted to your local climate, soil and native pollinators. Do not forget that night-blooming flowers will support moths and bats. Bats?!! Yes bats. They are great at keeping the mosquito population numbers down and also love flies in their diet as well. Remember that annual flowers usually bloom all summer long while a good part of perennials bloom for a short period of time. Something to take into consideration when planning on what to plant and where.

Avoid modern hybrid flowers, especially those with "doubled" flowers.

Eliminate pesticides whenever possible.

Include larval host plants in your landscape.

Create a damp salt lick for butterflies and bees.

Spare that limb!

You can add to nectar resources by providing a hummingbird feeder.

Butterflies need resources other than nectar.

Learn more about pollinators. Get some guidebooks and learn to recognize the pollinators in your neighborhood. Experiment with a pair of close-focusing binoculars for butterflies, bees and humming birds.