By Carl Trevison and Stephen Bearce

Challenges of Fixed-income Investing

Your parents and grandparents may have known better about lots of things when you were younger. But you probably shouldn’t be following their example when it comes to managing your money in retirement.

“Most retirement income for [our] parents’ and grandparents’ generation came from Social Security and a defined-benefit pension plan,” says Drew Denning, Senior Vice President and Retirement Strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors.

No longer. Defined-benefit pensions, which pay a fixed amount, are fading into history. Social Security is seeing minimal, if any, yearly increases. And interest rates have been at historic lows for years.

Prioritization as a beginning

“Your expected returns in fixed income [investments] are lower than they have been in the past,” says Brian Rehling, Co-Head of Global Fixed Income Strategy and Managing Director at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Therefore retirees, and those preparing to retire, may need to rethink their investment strategies.

Every investor is different, Rehling and Denning say, so every strategy will be different. Of the most important considerations — risk tolerance, the income needed in retirement, total assets, and long-term financial goals — the last one could be especially critical. Some retirees focus on maintaining a lifestyle. Others may want to leave a significant inheritance, make charitable contributions, or help children or grandchildren with college. Depending on your goals, it may be prudent to keep a slightly more aggressive strategy for a longer period of time to try to continue building wealth.

“I think investors need to have a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds, and cash, and the percentages are going to vary,” Denning says. “The No. 1 variable in how they’re going to invest is their risk tolerance.”

Risk and return usually are correlated. Bump up the risk and your returns might be higher — or dramatically lower. Clamp down on risk and you might minimize losses, but you may also reduce your returns.

Bad assumptions

One of the biggest mistakes investors make, Denning says, is assuming they can use a withdrawal rate — the rate at which they liquidate their assets to cover expenses — that’s actually too high.

Although an appropriate withdrawal rate for most investors will differ, the traditional rate is 4% per year, he says. That’s enough to provide someone with $1 million in invested assets potentially a $40,000 a year income stream (on top of Social Security or other sources of retirement income).

“Most clients assume they can withdraw higher than the 4% withdrawal rate,” he says. Financial Advisors often have to tell clients, “You can’t support a 7 to 8 percent withdrawal rate.”

Inflation can also drain your spending power. That’s why fixed-income investments, which have lower risks but also typically earn less, shouldn’t be the only type of asset in most people’s portfolios — even those already in retirement.

Risk reduction

Rehling says there are other ways to potentially reduce risk in your portfolio without relying too heavily on fixed-income investments. For qualified investors, alternative investments, such as private equity funds, and real assets, such as commodities and real estate, may serve a similar purpose.

“Alternatives have historically been used to help reduce volatility in portfolios,” Rehling says. “You may give up a little of the upside, but then you may give up some of the downside, too.”

Commodities and real estate may act as a hedge against inflation because their value — and therefore the income an investor earns from them — has historically tended to go up as inflation rises.

Bear in mind, while investors may benefit from the ability of alternative investments to potentially improve the risk-reward profiles in their portfolios, it’s important to remember the investments themselves can carry significant risks. Government regulation and monitoring of these types of investments may be minimal or nonexistent; returns may be volatile and present an increased risk of investment loss.

Rehling and Denning both say that as important as it is to find the right investment mix, it’s just as important to actually start putting money aside. The biggest problem for many people doesn’t end up being how their projected lifestyle impacts their need for retirement income or whether they have the right combination of assets. It’s simply that they haven’t invested enough. Starting early, even with a small amount, can let you take advantage of compounding interest.

However, if an investor reaches retirement and finds that he or she doesn’t have enough money to support the lifestyle wanted, there are still options, such as cutting some living expenses or perhaps going back to work part time. But putting all your money into bonds and certificates of deposit — as your parents or grandparents might have done — may not be able to fund your golden years.

