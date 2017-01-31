Publisher’s Notes

by

By Bob Tagert

So far we have escaped with no major snowstorms this winter. I think that to guarantee that there will be none the rest of the way is for me to buy a snow shovel to replace the one I broke shoveling last January’s snow. I will just keep my fingers crossed. Has anyone out there checked the Farmers Almanac by any chance? If so, let me know what it says!

For those of you who are looking to sample a new restaurant in February check out Alexandria Restaurant Week February 17 – 26. There are special offers from many of Alexandria’s best restaurants during this week.

Even though February is an unpredictable month, there is still much to do. As our cover illustrates, on February 14th, love is in the air. The city will also celebrate the 285th anniversary of George Washington’s birth with festivities throughout the month and culminating with the annual George Washington Birthday Parade on February 20 at 1 p.m. This is always a fun family outing as long as the weather cooperates. If memory serves me right, the last two years parades were cancelled because of weather.

I hope that you enjoy the articles and information in this issue. One of these days we will take a readers poll – we will make sure that only actual readers fill it out in a concerted effort to avoid “poller fraud” – and let you weigh in on what you would like to see featured here. Be assured that we have eliminated any “alternative facts” and none is “fake news”… at least as far as we know.

Finally, our collective hearts go out to our friend Doug Coleman whose father passed away last month. Doug had been doing double duty caring for his mom and dad while still running his law practice and writing the Civil Discourse column for us. A lot of us have already been there, and it is not easy. Our thoughts are with you Doug!

Raise a cup of *Flip for George and a glass of *Chatham Artillary Punch to Abe on Presidents Day and break out some champagne and chocolates for that Sweetheart of yours on the 14!

*you know how to use Google right?