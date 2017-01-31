Behind the Bar: Frank aka Frankie Koval

frankie-and-wharf-019Frank aka Frankie Koval

Blackwall Hitch

#5 Cameron Street

Old Town Alexandria

571-982-3577

Theblackwallhitch.com

 

How did you get started in the Bartending business?

I started out by waiting tables for Steak and Ale Corp aka Bennigans and it mushroomed from there until I landed at Blackwall Hitch.

 

What is your biggest bartender pet peeve?

A disorganized bar.

 

What is the cleverest line anyone has ever given you in order to get a free drink?

Back in the day before my time with Blackwall Hitch, a woman asked, “How much are the tickets to the gun show?”

 

What is the Best/Worst pick up line you have overheard at the bar?

Man says to a woman, “You must be able to bench a lot.”

 

Tell us about an interesting encounter you have had with a customer during your time behind the bar.

I guess it was handing Michael Jordan 4 bottles of Jack Daniels and 2 bottles of Jose Cuervo for his table.

 

If you could sit down and have a drink with anyone past or present, who would that be?

Ronald Reagan. I admire that man for everything he’s ever done.

 

Frankie is behind the bar Monday and Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday day.

 

The Dirty Hitch Martini – Kettle One, Tabasco, Olive Juice, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

If you would like to see your favorite mixologist in this space, send contact information to office@oldtowncrier.com.

