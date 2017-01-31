February Pets of the Month

by

February 2017 Issue

Maisy (A069780): Meet the magnificent Maisy! This pretty little hound is bound to brighten your day in any kind of weather! If you’re looking for a friend to help you get through the winter, Maisy just might be the girl you are looking for! She does well with other dogs, but prefers a feline-free household. If you’d like to get to know more about this sweet girl or even maybe meet her for a little while, please stop by the shelter today!

Oberon (A067978): Oh, my! Oberon is STILL waiting to be adopted?! This dashing lad came to the AWLA as a stray last June and he’s been waiting patiently for his “purrrfect” family to come along. Because he came to us as a stray kitty, we don’t know anything about his life before the shelter. We do know that he is still learning manners and proper cat-human etiquette- he needs a patient owner who will show him the ropes. In addition to his extraordinary good looks and sultry gaze, Oberon is playful and affectionate. If you’re cat-savvy and searching for a new furball friend, come meet Oberon today!

Lilith (A069588): Little Lilith is at the AWLA just waiting for a friend to come and bring her a carrot- and maybe even give her a forever home too! Lilith came to us from a severe hoarding situation, so is still a little shy around people due to her lack of socialization in her previous environment. With a little TLC though, we know this sweet girl has the potential to be quite the companion! If you’ve got a little bit of patience and maybe want to add a new member to the family, Lilith would be ever so happy if you chose her!

THANKS TO A GENEROUS SPONSOR, LILITH’S ADOPTION FEES HAVE BEEN PAID!