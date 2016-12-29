Publisher’s Notes

by

By Bob Tagert

In this New Year we will begin the 30th year of bringing the Old Town Crier to our readers. Our first issue debuted in January of 1988. A lot has changed since that first issue. Over the years we have expanded our distribution to other Old Towns in our region but have kept Old Town Alexandria as our centerpiece. I would like to thank all of our readers for picking us up, and all of our advertisers who make it possible for us to go to the printer each month. If you can’t always find a hard copy, you can always go to oldtowncrier.com or find us on Facebook at Old Town Crier Regional Magazine.

This month’s Road Trip is a sampling from the road trips that I took in 2016. Each one is brief, but you can read the entire article by going to our online version and checking the archives. For those of you in my age group and from this area, the Personality Profile is a walk down memory lane with Ray “Deak” Deakins, a man of many talents and dreams. He and I share a love of motorcycles so I thought it fitting that I drag out a photo of my young self with my first bike, a 500cc Triumph.

Figuring that there may be quite a few of you out there who did a bit of over indulging during the holidays we tried to choose healthy options for a good bit of this month’s editorial. Between the Business Profile, Grateful Juice Co., the Fitness and From the Trainer columns to Dining Out, The Sushi Bar in Del Ray, we are trying to get you all back on the road to good health. All of these are worth the read.

I’m not really a “resolution” kind of guy since I don’t think I could keep it for more than a week if I made one, however, we asked our writers to submit their New Year Resolutions for publication and they sent in some pretty good ones. Maybe next year we will seek out your resolutions for publication. Always good to have some reader input!

Wishing you all a Happy and Prosperous New Year!

NOTE: We apologize to our friend and photographer, Chester Simpson, for the oversight on the credit for the images in the December Road Trip column. Those images should have been credited to him.