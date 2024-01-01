Top 5 Locations to Get Engaged at National Harbor

I have a bit of a true confession my peeps. I totally couldn’t get my ducks in a row during the holidays in time to get my column ready for publishing in this issue so…I turned to my friend Victoria Zarbo at Bendure Communications for some help. Not that I plan on getting engaged but if I was, I would definitely think any one of these suggestions would be great.

Top Locations to Get Engaged at National Harbor

Given that National Harbor is a popular spot for couples, it’s no surprise that the property sees a spike in engagements from December through February. With a beautiful waterfront setting, there are many options for proposal locations. “We often see couples wanting to get engaged in a memorable location and National Harbor’s gorgeous waterfront setting in all of its holiday splendor, is ideal,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of Marketing.

Top engagement locations at National Harbor that will ensure lifetime memories include:

The Capital Wheel (141 American Way) hosts many engagements and provides multiple packages that include everything from a “Wheel Memories” package at $44 for two that includes a photo in addition to two tickets, or “Holiday Joy” for two that includes two tickets, two drinks, two souvenir cups and four hours free parking for $60. It’s the perfect location to propose with views of Old Town Alexandria and distant Washington monuments—soaring 180-feet above it all in a private (heated) gondola. The Flight Deck (below the Wheel) is also available for private parties with up to 145 celebrants.

The Belvedere Lobby Bar is located on Waterfront Street and American Way, the elevated Belvedere plaza provides beautiful views of the enclosed atrium as well as the Potomac River waterfront. It is a perfect location to capture the Harbor’s famous sunset views, The Capital Wheel and the marina. Pop the question on the 1,600 sq ft terrazzo highlighting the Potomac River and its history and it also holds National Harbor’s famous military statues. Rent the jumbo screen just below, to complement the perfect engagement.

Pop the question in MGM National Harbor’s Conservatory (101 MGM National Ave.) MGM National Harbor’s extraordinarily talented horticulture and engineering teams transform the multi-storied conservatory into a seasonal showcase of inspiring art, colorful flora and decorative elements. The result is always a unique, magical creation. With MGM National Harbor’s award-winning restaurants, its suites with breathtaking views and its intimate concert venue, it is not surprising that it’s a top location for engagements.

Hold a patriotic holiday proposal at Spirit Park. Spirit Park (115 Waterfront St.) is a fairly new park at National Harbor (just opened on Veterans Day 2022,) and is the perfect patriotic location with its large U.S. flag, small amphitheater and tribute to American history. The park sits at the entrance to National Harbor and overlooks the waterfront. It’s a great place for military or quiet out-of-the-way proposals.

Hold a memorable engagement at Sunset Pointe. While the location can be a little breezy on cold winter days, given its location between Gaylord National Resort and the Westin National Harbor, it features unobstructed views of National Harbor’s award-winning sunsets, The Capital Wheel and marina. The intimate setting, includes a beautifully landscaped overlook that will make it a day to remember.

With National Harbor’s eight hotels, more than 40 restaurants, a wide variety of entertainment options and a top riverfront vista, the property is the perfect destination for an engagement and romantic dinner or getaway—an overnight stay, long-weekend or weeklong visit. For more information, visit https://www.nationalharbor.com

