Solo Dining – In Style

By The Gastronome

After my dining partner decided to go out of town, I found myself left with the option of dining alone. What choice would I make…go the fast-food route and get it over with, hit up a new place or seek out an old standby. My decision was easy…I took the old standby option and went to Landini Brothers Restaurant here in Old Town and sat at the bar to eat. I have been a customer of Landini’s for over 41 years. They opened in 1979 so I was one of their first regulars. While many of the regulars are no longer with us, a good many are still around. Lani, my partner, has been a regular of Landini’s since she arrived in town in 1992 and it remains one of her favorite places for many reasons.

Landini’s has been the go-to place for special occasions, business lunches and dinners, birthdays, and just getting together with friends which is exactly what I had in mind on this trip.

Over the past years, the bar at Landini’s has been akin to any boardroom in Alexandria. Businessman and women chose Landini’s as the place to meet as well as be seen. What makes the bar so special and popular is the caliber of bartenders over the years. They are the conductors to our orchestra and still make some of the best Martini’s and Manhattan’s in the DMV.

In addition to the bartenders, a good portion of the wait staff have been there as long as I have been going there. I also have to mention that the food is so good because of chefs Rigoberto and Santos and their staff.

For every strong ship there has to be a strong captain. Franco Landini and his brother Piero launched the excursion after they moved from 100 King. Piero retired from the business several years ago and now Franco’s eldest son Noe has assumed command of the next voyage while Franco enjoys a well-earned retirement.

The building that houses the restaurant is a brick and stone building that originally was a warehouse that housed the cargo for the ships sailing into and out of Alexandria. It is one of the restaurants that, while being elegant, has retained that old world charm.

I was right on my guess that I might see someone that I knew. I ran into an old sailor friend as we both approached the door. This started the evening as we got caught up with each other over a few drinks. When Gerry left, I ordered my all-time favorite for dinner…Scaloppine di Vitello Landini or simply Veal Landini. The veal is perfectly prepared and paired with a rich brown sauce with mushrooms and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and asparagus spears. The sides of broccolini and roasted red potatoes rounded out the meal. Pairing my meal with a nice red wine from the vast selection here at LB’s was excellent. This is one of those meals when you think about it, you begin to taste it.

Landini’s has a variety of specials every day and the kitchen has always been very good about adapting any dish to your specific wants. My partner has always ordered something off of the special menu and has her favorite combinations. One of them is spirulina-based linguini sauteed in olive oil with crumbled sausage, toasted pine nuts, garlic, onion and asparagus. On the other side of the dining curve is the veal chop or the pork chop – both excellent choices.

Landini’s has an extensive menu and rather than going into it, I recommend you consult their website for particulars while remembering that the offerings are much more with the specials tacked on. My recommendation is to stop in for a drink and check it out.

Dining by yourself can be lonely, but at Landini’s you will usually find someone you know or you are certain to meet someone new.

Landini Brothers Restaurant

115 King Street

Old Town Alexandria

703-836-8404

LandiniBrothers.com

