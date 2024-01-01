On the Road in January

Michele & Marty

Old Town Alexandria residents and “Couple Around Town” Michele Cumberland and Martin (Marty to his pals) Yeager are faithful about taking the OTC with them when they travel and we love them for it. This photo was snapped in Key West shortly after the iconic Jimmy Buffet passed away and thought this location was perfect. I am betting they moved on to Captain Tony’s at some point as well. Both attorneys, Marty works with Land, Carroll & Blair while Michele is with Cumberland from Mid-Atlantic Commercial Law.

Maureen

Alexandria resident Maureen Moore headed to the hills on a family trip and found herself in the wilds of Garrett County in Western Maryland in Deep Creek. With her October Old Town Crier in hand, she was kind enough to take a break from this family adventure and, while sitting lakeside at Deep Creek Lake, this fabulous photo was taken by her sister Jennifer Moore Meadows. This was the first time the Moore gang experienced this gorgeous part of Maryland.

If you would like to see your photo featured in this space, take a couple of shots with a copy of the OTC in hand and send it to office@oldtowncrier.com along with information for the caption. Be sure to include your mailing address if you want a hard copy sent to you.

