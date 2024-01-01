New Year, New Season.

By Steve Chaconas

Bass fishing professional Ish Monroe has been through over 20 off-seasons. Time to recharge, renegotiate, and restock.

After a tough season, spending weeks at a time away, Ish’s drive home in late October ended his season. The off-season began with Ish and his wife taking a tuna fishing trip. No phones, no internet, no problem. Ish says this is necessary down time to avoid burnout and a chance to stock their freezer with tuna.

Break’s over and back to work. The first few days are hectic, but smooth out for the veteran angler. Stopping by the dog sitter and then it’s things around the house needing attention as the fishing season doesn’t afford time for home upkeep. The honey-do list is long, but Ish gets on it.

Ish calls his most important sponsors, those paying the most. These are quick and easy with one phone call as he’s in touch with sponsors all season, cultivating a great working relationship. “They know what I’m capable of doing.” Working smart, it’s easier to keep sponsors than to introduce himself to new ones. Keeping his sponsors happy and growing with them is a win-win. When Lowrance electronics added a lithium battery, Ish recognized the opportunity to broaden his sponsor base promoting Relion lithium batteries. Lowrance already knew what Ish had done for them, and the deal with Relion was done.

Frequently courted by potential sponsors, Ish maintains contact with these prospects, building a mutually beneficial relationship establishing his value according to budgets and what’s expected. Ish is fair with existing sponsors, committed to putting forth 100% effort. Adding new ones would compromise the time commitment he’s made to his core sponsors.

Younger anglers tout their ability to garner social media numbers. Ish says social media alone doesn’t sell product. Companies want sales. Getting product in stores, and moving it, is his specialty. Easily measured results set him apart from others. It doesn’t go unnoticed as he has top line sponsors: Skeeter Boats, Yamaha Outboards, Lowrance Electronics, Simms Fishing, Diawa, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and others.

Prior to his tuna trip, Ish ordered rods, reels, and line from Diawa, as he works with his sponsors across their product lines. Sorting through every box of lures, Ish replaces, replenishes, and reorders everything he’s going to use. This includes baits he’s had a role in developing from Missile Baits. Every lure has a 3 year lifespan. If not used in 3 years, they’re set aside. Hooks are replaced on River2Sea lures. Anything else, he picks up at Fisherman’s Warehouse. Previous season’s gear is donated to high schools and bass clubs. “I would love to have those kids use that gear and get excited about going fishing.”

Ordering his new Skeeter in July, Ish took delivery in November, giving him time to collect accessories, leaving about 2 weeks to rig his Skeeter. He prefers the performance and durability of BOB’s hydraulic jack plate. Then he installs the Lowrance Ghost trolling motor, Lowrance electronics, and Power Poles. Installing his accessories minimizes troubleshooting. Doing this for a living he has to do it this way. “You don’t know who is working on your boat. Rather blame me than try to figure out what someone else did.”

Making travel plans as each event comes, in 2024 he’ll be fishing B.A.S.S. Opens, BAM Series, and tournaments to fill in the gaps. As for planning tackle for each trip, Ish takes a disciplined approach. “I have a style I think that I can win events. So, I can go to any fishery and fish my style, making a fishery small to fit my style.”

Arizona Liquid Wraps make his boat a rolling sponsor billboard. Higher paying companies receive the greatest visibility. He negotiated a Ford truck deal with a local dealer, working with them on special promotions.

Ish Monroe’s work with media enables him to excel in the fishing industry. Media calls are returned within 24 hours, no exceptions. At tournaments and shows, Ish seeks out familiar media faces, shakes hands, and chats about life. He makes the media person’s job easier, emailing story ideas for upcoming publishing dates to pitch editors. But the best way to develop and enhance relationships is to take them fishing. Ish adds outdoors shows are a great place to catch up with writers, and visits with show promoters can lead to paid appearances.

Many say Ish is the hardest working guy in the fishing business. “I hope I’m not.” Lamenting that younger guys don’t share his work ethic Ish says, “That’s what makes the industry better.” According to Ish, the future of the sport requires anglers working with companies to maximize the working relationship to promote the sport.

Pro bass fishing athletes perform on the water but conducting business off the water is how they make a living. Ish proves trust with sponsors, media, and fans is the key to success. There’s no off season, it’s all a part of the season.

Potomac River Bassing in January

Fish are on steep drops out of the current. Use spinning gear with Gamma 6 pound test Copoly line, or combo of 10 pound test Gamma Torque Braid with either a 6 pound test Edge Fluorocarbon or Copoly leader.

Three inch Stingray grubs on ¼ ounce ball head jigs in chartreuse, smoke with black flake, and green pumpkin. Hair jigs with matching chunks and Mizmo tubes work too. Use slow horizontal presentations.

Drop shot, shaky head, and split shot with 1/0 hooks along with 3/16-ounce Water Gremlin BullShot weights for drop shots and split shots.

Tie on Silver Buddys, ½ ounce silver on sunny days and gold when cloudy. Use 10-pound test GAMMA EDGE on casting reels on rods with enough tip flex for casting and hook-setting backbone. Slowly snap to barely bring Silver Buddys off the bottom. Controlled drops encourage cold water bass to bite.

About the Author: Capt. Steve Chaconas is a Potomac River bass fishing guide. Potomac fishing reports: nationalbass.com. Book trips/purchase gift certificates: info@NationalBass.com.

