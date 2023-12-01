Publishers Notes – December 2023

By Bob Tagert

As I sit here the day after Thanksgiving and write these December Publishers Notes, I find myself getting into the spirit of the season. We got together with friends last evening to share Thanksgiving dinner. It was good to be standing at the grill again – haven’t had my own since 2014 – roasting local oysters for everyone! As usual, there was laughter, being a year older and catching up on the last year. It was also a time to give thanks for many things especially our good health.

When December rolls around I always drift back in time to 1987 as my friend Dave Underwood and I were putting the final touches on our eagerly anticipated first issue of the Old Town Crier in January of 1988. Now this December we are burning the midnight oil pulling together our 432nd issue as we finish up our 36th year. I am thankful for all of the fine people that help bring the Old Town Crier to all of the good folks in Alexandria and “From the Bay to the Blue Ridge”.

In hindsight, the only thing that I really contributed in those early days was to recognize the opportunity, come up with the name and sell the ads. It is really all the folks who have come into our realm over the last 36 years that made it work.

This month’s issue brings you words to live by. Lori Welch Brown tells us why December is the most wonderful time of the year in her Open Space column, while Ron Powers writes of the immortal Cher and her contribution to Christmas cheer with her new album “Christmas”, and the stand out track “Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You” in High Notes. If you all watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, I’m sure you caught this icons performance. She rocked it at 77!

We were once again flattered to be invited to the 5th Annual Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail Gala awards in mid-November where one of the new kids on the block, Jump Mountain Vineyard garnered the 2023 Cup. It was good to catch up with our former Grapevine columnist Nancy Bauer and reconnect with award winning winemaker Shep Rouse and his wife Jane, who own Rock Bridge Vineyard. I have known Shep for over 30 years. He and Jane opened the vineyard in 1988 as well. We scored a bottle of his Syrah to take back to the B&B. In staying with the Shenandoah wine region, Matt Fitzsimmons tells us about the similarities of the Shenandoah Valley and the Champagne region of France in Grapevine. Sparkling wine is not just a celebration drink, but is becoming an everyday enjoyment.

Staying in the holiday spirit, Erik Evans gives us some insight to the holiday “Madness” that runs into “Midnight” in Annapolis in From the Bay while Julie Reardon pontificates on holiday decorating in the To the Blue Ridge column. It is about much more than finding the perfect Christmas Tree.

This month’s cover shot was taken by local Alexandrian Lee Moody. Her images have graced our cover several times over the last couple of years and we look forward to many more. She and her cool pooch, Taylor, roam the streets of Alexandria in the wee hours of the morning as she captures amazing sunrises. Another very talented photographer, who is Chesapeake Bay based, that we love to promote, David Sites, is much like Lee in that he loves capturing the sunrise as well. It’s hard to call either of these talented photographers amateur.

A special holiday “Thank You” goes out to you readers, many who have been reading us since day one and to our advertisers, several who have also been with us since day one. Without one we could not print each month and without the other, there would be no reason to print at all. Please support our advertisers…they are the best!

Wishing you all a very Happy Holiday no matter how you celebrate…”This is the most Wonderful Time of the Year!

On Stage Old Town

We want to welcome aboard Mark Edelman and his new column On Stage Old Town. His first column explores the great live performances, including special holiday productions, in the area this December. Having recently moved to Alexandria, Mark is a playwright and journalist who writes about theater. His specialty is thumbnail reviews incorporated into a theater calendar. He is also a lifetime member of the Broadway League and a Tony Award voter.

