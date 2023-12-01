On the Road- From the Mountains in Maine to the Desert in Nevada

Longtime friend and fan and subscriber of the Old Town Crier, Linda Plant Allin took her copy of the OTC on her trek up to the summit of Cadillac Mountain – the highest point on Mount Desert Island in Acadia National Park. Linda and her husband Dave took a road trip up the east coast in early September after a stay in Old Town Alexandria before returning to their home in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Pictured poolside at their hacienda aka the Hot Oak Ridge Boys, longtime Alexandria residents Jimmy Rosenburg (left) and Mark Barrett relocated to the desert near Las Vegas in Nevada about 7 years ago. They haven’t missed a beat since they subscribe to the OTC and get it delivered each month. Many of you may recognize Mark from behind the bar and the former Chez Andre and later at RT’s restaurant.

If you would like to see your photo featured in this space, take a couple of shots with a copy of the OTC in hand and send it to office@oldtowncrier.com along with information for the caption. Be sure to include your mailing address if you want a hard copy sent to you.

