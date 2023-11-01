On the Road – November

Old Town Alexandria residents and good friends Kathy and Bob Condon and Holli and John Todhunter thought it fitting to take a copy of the OTC with them on their “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” Italian adventure in late August. This photo was taken after a lunch and tasting at the *Gambino Winery situated in the Mount Etna region of Sicily.

*Kathy made sure to tell us that they were told by the winery owner that there is no connection to the infamous Gambino’s of NYC. Personally, we think it adds an air of mystery to the story.

Pictured from left to right are Bob, Holli, John and Kathy

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

