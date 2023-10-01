Art Festivals, Spooky Happenings and More in Alexandria

Autumn brings favorite art events, outdoor festivals, Halloween haunts and bright-hued foliage to Alexandria. Treat yourself to a goosebumps-inducing Ghost & Graveyard Tour. Browse al fresco art festivals including the 21st Annual Alexandria Art Festival in Carlyle and Del Ray’s 28th Annual Art on the Avenue, plus attend ever-popular autumn events at George Washington’s Mount Vernon like the Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour.

New this year, enjoy inaugural Halloween events hosted by tall ship Providence at the newly-opened Senator John Warner Maritime Heritage Center on Alexandria’s waterfront.

Dive deeper into fall events and activities in Alexandria with the listings below and at VisitAlexandria.com/Fall.

Alexandria Colonial Tours’ Ghost & Graveyard Tour

Nightly in October at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, 8:30 and 9 p.m.

Admission: $15 for adults; $10 for children; free for children under 6 years old

Tours meet at the Alexandria Visitor Center

221 King Street

alexcolonialtours.com

Walk your way through the charming streets of historic Old Town Alexandria. Follow a colonial-costumed guide by lantern light for an engaging history tour on Alexandria’s original Ghost & Graveyard Tour. During this entertaining tour, you’ll hear ghost stories, legends, folklore, unsolved mysteries, tales of romance and angry ghosts looking for revenge.

6th – 8th

Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour

6 to 9 p.m.

Admission: Friday: $49 for members, $59 for general public; Saturday: $53 for members, $63 for general public; Sunday: $43 for members; $53 for general public

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org

Taste samples from Virginia wineries after hours at George Washington’s estate. Bring a blanket and relax on the east lawn overlooking the Potomac River and meet General Washington.

7th

28th Annual Art on the Avenue

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon Avenue between Hume and Bellefonte Avenues

artontheavenue.org

The 28th annual arts festival held in the Del Ray features more than 350 juried artists, from quilters to card-makers to cartographers, displaying their one-of-a-kind wares. Arrive with an appetite and grab a bite from 20+ food vendors and set to the soundtrack of live music along the avenue. Trolley transportation will be available from the Braddock Road Metro.

28th

3rd Annual Carlyle Halloween Stampede

2 to 6 p.m.

Admission: $10 per person

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street

eventbrite.com

The 3rd Annual Carlyle Halloween Stampede features all-day festive cocktails, signature party favors, costume contests, photos ops, giveaways and more. Guests can start the crawl and pick up their wristbands at any of the participating restaurants: Whiskey & Oyster, Sweet Fire Donna’s, Tequila and Taco or Lost Boy Cider. Costumes are recommended. There will be costume prizes for the most festively dressed participants. 10-100% of the registration fee will be donated to the nonprofit ALIVE! in Alexandria.

Tall Ship Providence Presents the Halloween Howl

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; tours 45 minutes to one hour

Admission: $20 per child (ages 1-13); free for accompanying adults

Senator John Warner Maritime Heritage Center

1A Prince Street

tallshipprovidence.org

Arrive in costume for some Halloween fun aboard tall ship Providence! Little ghosts and goblins will be taking over the floating maritime center as they rotate through stations of story time, crafts and activities then step aboard Providence with legendary Captain John Paul Jones.

Old Town Family Trick or Treat

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations in Old Town

oldtownbusiness.org

Bring the family and enjoy trick-or-treating in the various shops and restaurants in Old Town along upper and lower King Street and select side streets. Visit oldtownbusiness.org for the starting point and map pick-up location.

Tall Ship Providence Presents “Ghost Ship Providence”

7 to 10 p.m.

Admission (adults only): $85 per person; $150 per couple

Senator John Warner Maritime Heritage Center

1A Prince Street

tallshipprovidence.org

All aboard for an adults-only costume party! Cross the gangway (if you dare) for a hauntingly good time. DJ, open bar, food, costume contest and raffles will all take place at the floating heritage center and aboard Providence.

29th

Old Town Doggie Trick or Treat

October 29, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Dog Park, 705 King Street

oldtownbusiness.org

Bring your dog for a howling day of walking through Old Town and visiting participating merchants who will offer treats for your four-legged companion. Start at The Dog Park boutique, located at 705 King Street. For more information, visit www.oldtownbusiness.org.

Del Ray Halloween Parade

2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Begins at Mount Vernon Avenue

South of E. Bellefonte Avenue

visitdelray.com

One of Del Ray’s favorite traditions, the annual Del Ray Halloween Parade, returns once again. Children, pets and strollers in costumes are invited to march and show off their finest and scariest Halloween garb. For more information, including details on entering the house decorating contest, pet costume contest and stroller decorating contest, visit www.visitdelray.com.

