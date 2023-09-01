Well, sports fans….it has come to our attention that we were remiss in not posting this pic of “Louie from Bowie” checking out the OTC in the August issue. While attending the Alexandria Community Appreciation baseball game between the Baysox (Orioles Double AA team) and Senators (Nationals Double AA team) on July 28th we snapped some shots of the Paw Patrol and the real Patrol checking us out in this space. This photo of Louie was submitted by an anonymous fan who felt we should have included him so……..Meet Louie, the official mascot of the Baysox!

If you would like to see your photo in this space, take the OTC with you on your next adventure and take a high resolution photo or photos of you and yours checking us out and send it with information for the caption to office@oldtowncrier.com and put “On the Road” in the subject line.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

