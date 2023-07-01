By Ryan Unverzagt

Welcome to another edition of From the Trainer. July’s exercise of the month is the Barbell Lunge. This particular exercise challenges your balance, core, and leg strength. The starting position is shown in Figure 1.

The barbell will rest on the upper back as you take a long stride forward. Lower your body toward the floor by bending your front knee and hip to about 90 degrees. As this happens, shift your body weight to the front leg (Figure 2). Avoid leaning forward at the waist but make sure your knee stays over the toes and aligned with the front foot. Without pausing at the bottom, push forcefully up and backward. Body weight will then shift back to the “trail leg” to bring you back to start position. Try at least 10 reps on each leg.

Variations to this lunge include alternating legs on each repetition or stepping backward to perform a reverse lunge. If you choose to reverse the lunge, make sure you shift your weight to the front leg first, and then step backward. Keep body weight on the front leg while the trail leg is used for balance. Another variation is the walking lunge in which you keep moving forward with each lunge. You could also hold a pair of dumbbells at your sides instead of using the barbell on the upper back.

Either way you choose to do the lunge, it will provide the challenge and intensity you’ve been looking for! Until next month…..enjoy the Barbell Lunge.

About the Author: Unverzagt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Wellness Management from Black Hills State University. He is a certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength & Conditioning Association and a Registered Diagnostic Cardiac Sonographer through the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

