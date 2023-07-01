Charred Fish on Grilled Watermelon – an Odd but Tasty Combo!

By Chef Glenn Morell

Summer is here, and it’s time to fire up the grill! If you’re looking for a new and exciting recipe to impress your friends and family, look no further than Charred Fish on Grilled Watermelon.

Ingredients:

Firm white fish

Watermelon

Blackening seasoning (I prefer salt free)

Butter

Outdoor heat source

Belgian endive to hold scoops of salsa

Allspice

Salt and pepper

This recipe combines two unlikely ingredients – fish and watermelon – to create a delicious and unique flavor combination. The smoky, spicy fish pairs perfectly with the sweet, juicy watermelon, creating a dish that is sure to be a hit at your next summer barbecue.

To start, you’ll need to cut your watermelon into even strips, about 1/2 inch thick. Brush them with olive oil and dust them with allspice, then grill them (I’ve used a George Foreman and a Panini grill) for about 2-3 minutes per side. The goal here is to get some grill marks on the watermelon and soften it slightly.

While the watermelon is grilling, coat your fish (I recommend halibut) in melted butter and blackening seasoning. Be sure to use a salt-free seasoning, as the fish will already be plenty flavorful from the seasoning and the grill.

Once your fish is coated, place it on the grill (or hot iron skillet) cook for 3-4 minutes per side, until charred and cooked through. The key here is to get a nice char on the fish without overcooking it, so keep an eye on it as it cooks.

To serve, place a piece of charred fish on top of a grilled watermelon strip and serve it with a Belgian endive leaf filled with cold salsa. The crispness of the endive and the freshness of the salsa will provide a great contrast to the smoky, spicy fish and sweet watermelon.

Overall, Charred Fish on Grilled Watermelon is a creative and delicious way to enjoy grilled fish this summer. The combination of flavors and textures is sure to impress your guests, and the recipe is easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner or a weekend barbecue. So fire up the grill or iron skillet and give this recipe a try – your taste buds will thank you!

About the Author: Glenn Morel is a producer turned chef. His website is www.ifihadachef.com. With experience in restaurants from Florida to Manhattan, he specializes in bringing his clients their very own personal chef for any special event. In addition to private parties of 12 (or more-or-less), he also offers catering for small and large groups. Chef Glenn works with you to create a customized menu and first-class event. He brings culinary professionals with him that dress appropriately and are experienced in handling food. They are also often trained mixologists and fine dining servers.

