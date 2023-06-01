Just Like Dynamite Shrimp…Only Different

By Chef Glenn Morel

There’s something irresistible about Dynamite Shrimp. A perfect balance of crispy exterior and succulent interior, it hits that salty-sweet-spicy trifecta that triggers the pleasure receptors in our brains. When done right, Dynamite Shrimp is as visually appealing as it is delicious. Versatile too: Served as an appetizer or the main course, it can be tailored to the season or occasion. On this occasion, I chose to make dynamite shrimp the same…but different.

Chef Glenn’s Dynamite “Lobster” on Forbidden Black Rice

I prefer spiny lobster (longusta) over the sweeter Maine lobster. Forbidden black Rice was once reserved only for the wealthy and powerful to ensure their health and long life. No one else was allowed to eat it.

Here is my variation of the popular Dynamite Recipe.

Ingredients:

– 10 to 15 small lobster tails, cut into ¼ inch thick medallions

– Salt and pepper

– 2 eggs

– 1 cup of corn flour

Dynamite sauce ingredients:

-1 cup of mayo

-1 tablespoon of hot sauce

-2 teaspoon of paprika or chili powder

-2 tablespoon of honey

-3 tablespoons of tomato ketchup

-2 teaspoon of minced garlic

-2 teaspoon of sesame oil

-2 tablespoon of rice vinegar

-2 cups of Forbidden black rice cooked per recipe on box or bag

Directions:

Season the lobster medallions with salt and pepper. In a bowl, mix the egg, corn flour, salt, and pepper. Add the lobster medallions and mix well until evenly coated. Add a few teaspoons of water if the batter is too dry. Heat oil in a large skillet or pan to medium-high heat. To check if the oil is ready, you can dip a wooden spoon into the oil. If it sizzles, the oil is ready. Fry a few pieces of lobster at a time for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate to remove excess oil. In a separate bowl, mix all the sauce ingredients together. Toss the fried lobster with the sauce until evenly coated.

Serve the Lobster Dynamite over the forbidden black rice. (This recipe yields enough for 10 hearty appetizer portions.)

Bon Appetit!

About the Author: Glenn Morel is a producer turned chef. His website is www.ifihadachef.com. With experience in restaurants from Florida to Manhattan, he specializes in bringing his clients their very own personal chef for any special event. In addition to private parties of 12 (or more-or-less), he also offers catering for small and large groups. Chef Glenn works with you to create a customized menu and first-class event. He brings culinary professionals with him that dress appropriately and are experienced in handling food. They are also often trained mixologists and fine dining servers.

