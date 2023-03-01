Old Town Alexandria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is Back!

Saturday, March 4th

12:30 pm

Held annually on the first Saturday in March, the Parade has grown to be the largest one-day event in Old Town Alexandria. Featuring pipe bands, Irish dance schools, community groups, and a host of other musicians and performers. It is a fantastic day to spend with family or friends. For over 40 years, the Ballyshaners have been pleased to provide Alexandrians with the finest Irish celebrations. Join us as our parade steps out once again!

The parade will officially start at the corner of King and Alfred Streets at 12:15 pm and proceed east on to King Street, finishing at the corner of Lee and Cameron Streets. With thousands of spectators and participants expected, parade goers are encouraged to take advantage of public transportation. The closest Metro is the Blue Line, King Street/Old Town. There is a free trolley from the Metro, or the activities can be reached by a short 10 minute walk down King Street.

Come early and check out the morning’s events. The classic cars are back this year as well as the very popular dog show sponsored by the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. Be sure to doll up your pooch and let them strut their best Irish stuff around Old Town as well.

09:00AM – 11:00AM

Classic Car Show

100-111 N. Pitt Street

11:00AM – 12:00PM

Animal Welfare League Dog Show

300 King Street at the Fountain in front of Grand Reviewing Stand

About the Ballyshaners:

Ballyshaners means “Old Towners” in Gaelic, the Irish language. Ballyshaners, Inc. was founded in 1980 by a small group of dedicated volunteers for the explicit purpose of organizing a Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Old Town, Alexandria. The Parade is now well into its fourth decade and the number and variety of participants is greater than ever before. The organization’s mission has grown to promoting and preserving Irish history and culture. Each summer, we host the Alexandria Irish Festival, featuring vendors, musicians, and traditional Irish dancers, and we host fundraisers and other social events throughout the year.

